SCHMIDT READY AND EXCITED FOR LATE LIFE





Last month, Germany Patricia Isabel Schmidt secured her LET card for the 2023 season by finishing fourth in the LET Access Series Order of Merit. The 27-year-old took victory at the Big Green Egg Match Play earlier this season and has two second places to her credit with a second place at the Flumserberg Ladies Open and T2 at the Trust Golf Links Series The Musselburgh GC. In addition, Schmidt achieved six other top-10 results that gave her 1,967.97 points from 19 events and secured her spot on the LET for next year. Golf wasn’t the only sport the German played when she was younger, but it was in her final years of high school that she focused on it. The first time I golfed was around 11. she said. But in the beginning I just went to the course once a week for the junior practice sessions. It took me a while to decide that golf was the sport for me… I used to play several other sports like volleyball, swimming, soccer, tennis and table tennis at a competitive level when I was younger. I think my last two to three years of high school I really focused on golf with the goal of going to college. The Goeppingen native only turned professional in 2021 after attending Armstrong State University for college and then studying mechanical engineering at the University of Stuttgart, successfully graduating in 2020. After that, Schmidt focused on golf and received some invitations to LETAS events before playing 13 events in 2021 and 19 in 2022. She continued: One or two years after I came back from college. I was still majoring in mechanical engineering in Germany at the time, so I wanted to finish my studies first and then focus on golf. For my amateur career, I would say my highlight is probably my third place in Luxembourg and the event where all regions of Germany play against each other. Apart from that I haven’t really played many big events but I enjoyed playing every team event with my home club as you are usually a single player in golf. While the engineering graduate also had a taste of the LET last year, she made her debut on Tour at the Didrikson Skaft Open and finished T38 and believes LETAS has helped her prepare for next year. She added: Before my first LET event I was super nervous, excited and happy. It was a week to remember! That week I really knew that’s what I’m fighting for on LET Access to be able to play at events like the ones I did every week in Skaft. I learned a lot about my routine during tournament weeks and the amount of practice I can do and still recover for the tournament round. LETAS really helped me get used to playing for several weeks in a row, managing my travels and most importantly learning how to deal with situations where I get nervous. Quick questions What do you like about golf? I love that you see new courses every week, none look the same, and you can play it with anyone: any age, no matter what handicap you have, you can play together. What are you most looking forward to next year? All the new courses, new countries to travel to and the atmosphere at the LET. What are your future dreams and aspirations in golf? Play at the Olympics and of course who wouldn’t want to take home a trophy from a major event! Three words to describe your trip? Fall, get up, work harder.

