India hosts Australia in cricket’s largest stadium





Nagpur, which is expected to be the other venue, was the scene of Australia’s drought-breaking victory in 2004, albeit on the old cricket ground in the center of the city. In 2008, Jason Krejza took 12 wickets on his debut in an Australian defeat at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The vagaries of Indian cricket politics have kept Australia from playing test matches at numerous major venues for quite some time now. The last Test between Australia and India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was in 2001, the last at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2004. A huge crowd at the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2020. Credit:AP George Bailey, the selection chairman, has already indicated that Australia will be bringing a large team to India to take into account the conditions which are not only different from the conditions at home but may vary from venue to venue and perhaps depending on the results of previous matches. Tests in the series. I imagine the test tour to India could have a number of different names than what the team is doing this summer, Bailey said. Simply because the circumstances we expect to face have every chance of being very different again.

You probably take a slightly larger squad anyway. I don’t think we would take a meager side there, plus it’s at the end of a summer and a fair amount of cricket would have been played by then. Glenn Maxwell’s hopes of making the tour have been dashed by a broken leg suffered in a freak accident at a friend’s 50th birthday party over the weekend. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

