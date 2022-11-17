Sports
Georgia plays Stetson Bennett best QB, which we’ve probably been dealing with all year
ATHENS The story of Stetson Bennett in Georgia is far from finished and there are many more opportunities to build on his growing legend.
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White compared Bennett to Tom Brady and said he is probably the best quarterback the Wildcats have seen.
Facing Bennett in college is like facing Brady in the NFL in that he’s seen so much, White said. He has so much experience. We should try to find a way to give him something he hasn’t seen.
He’s probably the best QB we’ve dealt with all year. No disrespect to anyone else we’ve seen with his command; Hendon Hookers plays at an extremely high level; it’s just a testament to how well he plays.
Tennessee defeated Kentucky 44–6 on October 29 in Knoxville, with Hooker completing 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and 3 TDs as he ran for another TD.
Bennett, a 25-year-old, sixth-year quarterback who began his career as a walk-on, has led the Bulldogs to a 10-0 and No. 1 record this season.
Bennett has had more ups than downs in an attack with shorter high percentage passes and plenty of rollouts and runs to match his strengths.
The award committees have taken note.
Bennett is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top former walk-on in college football. He is also one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to the best quarterback in the country.
ESPN reports this on Wednesday Bennett is number 5 in his Heisman Trophy watchwho resurfaces after throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 45-19 win over Mississippi State.
Bennett may look like a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy, with Ohio State QB CJ Stroud and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker the heavy betting favorites in Las Vegas, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams posting more impressive stats.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett calls in, defeats Hendon Hooker in victory over Vols
But Bennett leads the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and there’s value in that, even though his passing TDs and passing efficiency could pale in comparison.
SEC legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow told DawgNation before the Bulldogs won 27-13 against then-No. 1 Tennessee that Bennett should not be counted in the Heisman Trophy race.
It’s definitely not over for Stetson, Tebow said. So much of it is what you’ve been doing lately, and it’s creating hype.
RELATED: Tim Tebow says Stetson still has Bennett out of bounds at the Heisman Trophy
Bennett and the Bulldogs play Kentucky at 3:30 PM in a nationally televised CBS game before closing out the regular season with Georgia Tech in an ESPN game at noon.
Frankly, I’m really surprised he hasn’t had a lot of Heisman buzz, said White. He plays at the kind level. He doesn’t get enough credit in terms of his mastery of attack, his ability to spread out on the pitch, his ability to create with his legs.
He knows where to go with the ball. He’s in real command there. He reads correctly. He plays just as well as anyone.
RELATED: 3 Takeaways From Starkville Victory, Bennett Part Of Poor Clock Management
Bennett’s last chance to impress will come in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 at 4 p.m. against LSU at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Sure, that’s where Alabama quarterback Bryce Young grabbed the Heisman Trophy last year, tallying 4 touchdowns on 421 yards passing and 40 yards rushing against a Georgia defense with five first-round NFL draft picks.
Here’s a look at how Bennett ranks statistically among ESPN’s Top 5-ranked Heisman Trophy candidates:
(National rank in brackets)
Passing efficiency
(1) C.J. Stroud, 188.16
(2) Hendon Hooker, 181.81
(3) Drake Maye, 178.89
(8) Caleb Williams, 166.42
(26) Stetson Bennett, 152.70
Passing yards
(3) Drake Maye, 3.412
(10) Caleb Williams, 3.010
(13) Stetson Bennett, 2.895
(14) Hendon Hooker, 2888
(18) C. J. Stroud, 2,750
Passing touchdowns
(T-1) C. J. Stroud, 34
(T-1) Drake Maye, 34
(T-3) Caleb Williams, 31
(T-14) Hendon Hooker, 24
(T-58) Stetson Bennett, 14
Total violation
(1) Drake Maye, 399.6 ypg
(T-7) Caleb Williams, 329.3
(T-7) Hendon Hooker, 329.3
(18) Stetson Bennett, 303.9
(29) C.J. Stroud, 283.3
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/on-the-beat/stetson-bennett-kentucky-hype/KVBKPHFMSJDJZK7M4EMNLQNGGQ/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scottish-Indian rocker Kapil Seshasayee tackles Bollywood and identity politics on second album Laal
- Georgia plays Stetson Bennett best QB, which we’ve probably been dealing with all year
- Tom Ford enters fashion billionaire club just as Kanye West gets kicked out
- Meta Materials Named Winner of CES 2023 Innovation Awards
- Actor Kevin Spacey faces 7 more sex charges in UK
- An unusually strong earthquake strikes the Lone Star State
- “STARTUP PRODUCT LAUNCH at Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022
- Australian iron ore tycoon commits $500m to Ukraine reconstruction fund
- 5 Examples of Fat-Shaming in Bollywood Movies | Fat-Shaming in Bollywood Movies
- India hosts Australia in cricket’s largest stadium
- Eton’s index shirt changes price depending on stock market – Robb Report
- Families demand accountability after Halloween crush in Itaewon, South Korea – BBC News