Georgia plays Stetson Bennett best QB, which we’ve probably been dealing with all year

ATHENS The story of Stetson Bennett in Georgia is far from finished and there are many more opportunities to build on his growing legend. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White compared Bennett to Tom Brady and said he is probably the best quarterback the Wildcats have seen. Facing Bennett in college is like facing Brady in the NFL in that he’s seen so much, White said. He has so much experience. We should try to find a way to give him something he hasn’t seen.

He’s probably the best QB we’ve dealt with all year. No disrespect to anyone else we’ve seen with his command; Hendon Hookers plays at an extremely high level; it’s just a testament to how well he plays. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 44–6 on October 29 in Knoxville, with Hooker completing 19 of 25 passes for 245 yards and 3 TDs as he ran for another TD.

Bennett, a 25-year-old, sixth-year quarterback who began his career as a walk-on, has led the Bulldogs to a 10-0 and No. 1 record this season. Bennett has had more ups than downs in an attack with shorter high percentage passes and plenty of rollouts and runs to match his strengths. The award committees have taken note.

Bennett is one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the top former walk-on in college football. He is also one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to the best quarterback in the country. ESPN reports this on Wednesday Bennett is number 5 in his Heisman Trophy watchwho resurfaces after throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s 45-19 win over Mississippi State. Bennett may look like a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy, with Ohio State QB CJ Stroud and Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker the heavy betting favorites in Las Vegas, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye and USC’s Caleb Williams posting more impressive stats. WATCH: Stetson Bennett calls in, defeats Hendon Hooker in victory over Vols But Bennett leads the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and there’s value in that, even though his passing TDs and passing efficiency could pale in comparison. SEC legend and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow told DawgNation before the Bulldogs won 27-13 against then-No. 1 Tennessee that Bennett should not be counted in the Heisman Trophy race.

It’s definitely not over for Stetson, Tebow said. So much of it is what you’ve been doing lately, and it’s creating hype. RELATED: Tim Tebow says Stetson still has Bennett out of bounds at the Heisman Trophy Bennett and the Bulldogs play Kentucky at 3:30 PM in a nationally televised CBS game before closing out the regular season with Georgia Tech in an ESPN game at noon. Frankly, I’m really surprised he hasn’t had a lot of Heisman buzz, said White. He plays at the kind level. He doesn’t get enough credit in terms of his mastery of attack, his ability to spread out on the pitch, his ability to create with his legs. He knows where to go with the ball. He’s in real command there. He reads correctly. He plays just as well as anyone. RELATED: 3 Takeaways From Starkville Victory, Bennett Part Of Poor Clock Management