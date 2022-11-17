Women’s tennis closes fall season, looks ahead to spring





Women’s tennis concluded the fall season at the University at Buffalo Invite over the weekend of November 4 to November 6. The Red traveled to the University at Buffalo where they competed against Syracuse, Buffalo, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Niagara University. The team went 8-7 in singles and 4-2 in doubles during the UB Invite. Sophomore Lan Mi and freshman Emma Baker had strong performances, each winning all three of their singles matches. There has certainly been a lot of progress this semester, especially Lan and Emma [who] remained undefeated at Buffalo. It was great to see them compete, said head coach Katie Zordani. Mi continued her dominant performance this season, recording wins over Shiori Ito of Syracuse, Shivani Ingle of NJIT and Pia Schwarz of Buffalo. This follows her run-up to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Super Regionals semifinals in October. Baker has also found success on the track this fall. At the UB Invite, she defeated Joleta Budiman of NJIT and Basak Akbas of Buffalo in straight sets. In addition, she defeated Buffalo’s doubles team along with partner sophomore Alexandra Savu. Ranking 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&is-pending-load=1#038;cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a> I was really happy with how I did in singles, Baker said. I faced some pretty tough opponents. Earlier this season, Baker won games at the Columbia Invitational and West Point Invite. She discussed the importance of support from her team and the impact it had on her game. Register newsletter In tennis you usually don’t have a coach to support you. [College tennis] is definitely a different environment where you can consistently get support and advice and someone to pitch ideas to, Baker said. I think that helps a lot when you are in difficult situations. And I think team support is also very helpful. The team has entered the off-season, which will last until December 2. [During winter break,] the team exercises on their own and does all the lifting and conditioning that our strength and conditioning coach directed them to do, said Zordani, reflecting on the team’s preparation for the spring season. When they come back on January 13, we’ll have about a week to practice and prepare for the spring semester. Cornell will return to the league after the winter break, with their first game scheduled for Saturday, January 21.

