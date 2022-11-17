Sports
Ohio High School Season 2022 Preview
Checking a player into the boards will become more measured in Ohio high school hockey this season.
With umpires asked to focus on player safety, one area of concern is calling a penalty for an aggressive check into the boards against an opponent who does not possess the puck.
Super 12/Super 7:Central Ohio’s top high school hockey players and teams
Referee Todd Stallsworth, who coached Gahanna Lincoln with his brother JJ Stallsworth from 2011 to 2017, sees a delicate balance in deciding when to blow the whistle. He knows player safety is important, but believes checking is an integral part of the game, so it comes down to body control.
Late hits were talked about in the (coaches) meeting, and we can call that when we see it, Stallsworth said. In old-school hockey, you could finish the shot even if the player didn’t have possession. Now we’re trying to take that out of the game.
Sometimes football players come in to play hockey and they’re still in a football mentality of, let’s knock this kid down. We don’t want that. You have to consider whether they are trying to avoid (the collision). You have to consider if it comes half a second after the pass and if the momentum just reels them in. You have to look at the intent.
Olentangy Berlin coach Tim Pennington agrees that an emphasis should be placed on safety, but remains concerned about how different referees might interpret the rules.
They want to put more emphasis on safety (in sports), so once the player loses the puck, you can’t hit it, Pennington said. They are looking for high hits or late hits.
It’s a tough job for the officials because there’s such a fine line and it’s a physical sport. You always wonder how each official will interpret the rules. I don’t envy them from that standpoint, but I’m glad it will keep kids safe.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the rule regarding scrutiny reads:
The purpose of a body check is to gain possession of the puck, not to injure, punish, or intimidate another player. The following (four) are illegal and must be eliminated in high school hockey: Hits to the head; to fight; Hits to defenseless players (blind hits); Late hits and unnecessary body contact.
St. Charles coach Rob Sangster has an old-school attitude when it comes to the game, but understands the idea behind the enforcement.
If it prevents a child from getting hurt, that’s a good thing, he said. If you want to avoid targeting, you have to discern the intent.
They try to reduce the emphasis on checks and see finishing checks as a punishment. But if a player pretends to pass and then doesn’t lose the puck, that muddles the water a bit.
Senior defender Vinny Rengel, a three-year starter for Olentangy Liberty, said the preseason hasn’t been much different, but that could change.
The referees aren’t calling things too differently, but I can see them cracking down on it soon, he said. They’re going to call everything that’s a penalty in the rule book. I don’t think I’ll struggle with it at all.
St. Charles defenseman Pat Moore agreed.
I think it means you have to be a little more careful, he said. I don’t think it will affect how much I hit, but when and where I hit someone. You want to try not to hit them in the back, and they should have the puck. That way you won’t get a fine.
Despite many considering hockey a rough sport, according to Dublin Jerome coach Pat Murphy it is safer than ever.
We haven’t had any foul play incidents in a long time, he said. I think part of it is the emphasis on skill play rather than rough play.
@ThisWeekHennen
|
