OPINION | The Mountainlair Games Area needs an update | Opinion





For over 50 years, the Games Area in Mountainlair WVU’s sorority building has not had an update. The games area includes a 16-lane bowling alley, 10 billiard tables, a lounge area and table tennis. There used to be an arcade, but it was later removed due to lack of use and replaced with more seating. The Mountainlair Games Area is an indispensable part of the WVU campus, allowing students to have fun on campus without breaking the bank. For example, students with a WVU ID can play table tennis for free. Meanwhile, students can rent bowling shoes and play a game for about $5. But the Games Area used to be much more extensive. Being a convenient place to grab a bite to eat before returning to your game, the Side Pocket, a small restaurant located in the back corner of the billiard room, is now empty having been closed for over 5 years . It sold foods such as hot dogs, french fries, and pretzels. In addition, the Side Pocket was also the only restaurant on campus that sold beer, until World of Wings opened earlier this year. Yet it still remains a victim of the decline of the Mountainlair Game Areas. In 1968, just under five years after the Mountainlair was built, the bowling alley was installed on the ground floor. There have been no renovations to the area since its installation. It is important to note that the equipment installed in the bowling alley was outdated, meaning it was already in use before installation. If this was the case over 50 years ago, imagine how the bowling alley is doing now. Despite these challenges, the Games Area still remains a popular pastime for WVU students. As someone who works there, it was hard to keep the lanes open during campus events like WVUp All Night. The 16-lane bowling alley may only have two to three working lanes at the end of WVUp All Night, leaving many students disappointed and stressing UAN staff. The Games Area is simply not up to the task as it lacks the necessary resources. WVU students and workers deserve better. In 2017 there were plans to renovate the Mountainlair, but nothing ever came to fruition. Mountainlair’s infrastructure is paid for by the students through tuition fees. However, the increase in tuition fees did not coincide with Mountainlair’s renovations, and there do not appear to be any plans for renovations in the near future. The other portion of the funding comes from food court leases. For students concerned about the state of the lair and playing area, there are a few options to consider. One option would be to reach out via email and express your concerns to Corey Farris, student counselor. [email protected] Another option would be to attend WVU’s Student Government Association meetings, held every Wednesday at Mountainlair’s Vandalia Lounge, at 7:30 p.m. You may also contact SGA via email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedaonline.com/opinion/opinion-the-mountainlair-games-area-needs-an-update/article_0b264aa4-650e-11ed-b4b7-634d99131f57.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos