OPINION | The Mountainlair Games Area needs an update | Opinion

For over 50 years, the Games Area in Mountainlair WVU’s sorority building has not had an update.
The games area includes a 16-lane bowling alley, 10 billiard tables, a lounge area and table tennis. There used to be an arcade, but it was later removed due to lack of use and replaced with more seating.
The Mountainlair Games Area is an indispensable part of the WVU campus, allowing students to have fun on campus without breaking the bank. For example, students with a WVU ID can play table tennis for free.
Meanwhile, students can rent bowling shoes and play a game for about $5.
But the Games Area used to be much more extensive.
Being a convenient place to grab a bite to eat before returning to your game, the Side Pocket, a small restaurant located in the back corner of the billiard room, is now empty having been closed for over 5 years . It sold foods such as hot dogs, french fries, and pretzels.
In addition, the Side Pocket was also the only restaurant on campus that sold beer, until World of Wings opened earlier this year. Yet it still remains a victim of the decline of the Mountainlair Game Areas.
In 1968, just under five years after the Mountainlair was built, the bowling alley was installed on the ground floor. There have been no renovations to the area since its installation.
It is important to note that the equipment installed in the bowling alley was outdated, meaning it was already in use before installation. If this was the case over 50 years ago, imagine how the bowling alley is doing now.
Despite these challenges, the Games Area still remains a popular pastime for WVU students. As someone who works there, it was hard to keep the lanes open during campus events like WVUp All Night.
The 16-lane bowling alley may only have two to three working lanes at the end of WVUp All Night, leaving many students disappointed and stressing UAN staff. The Games Area is simply not up to the task as it lacks the necessary resources.
WVU students and workers deserve better.
In 2017 there were plans to renovate the Mountainlair, but nothing ever came to fruition.
Mountainlair’s infrastructure is paid for by the students through tuition fees. However, the increase in tuition fees did not coincide with Mountainlair’s renovations, and there do not appear to be any plans for renovations in the near future.
The other portion of the funding comes from food court leases.
For students concerned about the state of the lair and playing area, there are a few options to consider.
One option would be to reach out via email and express your concerns to Corey Farris, student counselor. [email protected]
Another option would be to attend WVU’s Student Government Association meetings, held every Wednesday at Mountainlair’s Vandalia Lounge, at 7:30 p.m. You may also contact SGA via email: [email protected]