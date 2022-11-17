‘Pakistan has no Suryakumar, Hardik’: Hussain shuts down Twitter trolls | Cricket





Both India and Pakistan’s batting lineups follow a largely similar template in T20Is. That is to start slowly, keep wickets and then give it your all in the last 7-8 overs to get to a decent total. This works for India on bowling friendly pitches against sides that don’t have the firepower like England or New Zealand. Despite having similar batting templates, Pakistan has recently won more crunch matches than India, leading to harsher criticism of the Indian batting unit. Former England captain Nasser Hussain is one of those who didn’t mince words when they took up India’s conservative batting approach in the first 10 overs of a T20I. Hussain said he has received a lot of flak on Twitter for criticizing India’s tip order consisting of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli and not Pakistani openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Hussain gave those Twitter trolls a detailed explanation and stated that there is a big difference between Pakistan and India’s battle units. The former right-hander said Babar and Rizwan have little choice but to bat conservatively at the top as they don’t have players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle to change the course of the game. Also read | Dhoni went on to captain India for years: Vaughan’s bold Buttler prediction “Twitter went berserk and said ‘how do you proceed with India and not Pakistan’. It’s something completely different. Pakistan doesn’t have the batting depth as we saw in the last couple of overs in the final. They don’t have players like Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya to come in and smash it,” Hussain told Sky Sports. Notably, Suryakumar was India’s second best run-getter in the T20 World Cup and had the best success rate among the top scorers. His free-flowing batting helped India post above-average totals despite slow starts. Hardik Pandya also played a spectacular knock-off of 63 off 33 balls in the semi-final to help India put up a respectable total. The former England skipper further added that Pakistan can afford not to hit a big total as they have the best bowling attack in the world. The same cannot be said about India. “Besides, Pakistan has the best bowling arrangement. So if they get par, even less than par, they’re still in the game. If India gets par against England on a pitch like Adelaide, you’re out of the game.” One thing is certain, India has players. The problem is not the players, but the mentality. They need an Eoin Morgan type character who would say go in and smash it for 20 overs,” he added. India are looking for a change of mindset after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup semi-finals after a humiliating 10-wicket defeat to England. Their first test will be against New Zealand in a three-game series, which starts on Friday. Hardik Pandya will manage a young Indian squad minus Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik.

