Sports
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for week 12: Model supports Oklahoma State, Cincinnati
The No. 6 LSU Tigers continue to rise in the College Football Playoff Rankings as they secured their spot in the top rank SEC title game against Georgia. They have won four consecutive conference games and are playing their last home game of the year when they face UAB during the week 12 college football schedule. LSU is a 14.5 point favorite in the last week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 52.5. The Blazers pull off a 42-21 victory against North Texas, but should you support them with your week 12 college football bets?
No. No. 7 USC will also try to move up the rankings when it faces No. 16 UCLA on Saturday night. The Trojans, who rank third in the nation in scoring (42.4), are the 2.5 point favorite in the Week 12 college football series. Be sure to do that before you go into Week 12 college football opts for those games or others check out the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.
The SportsLine projection model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the patented computer model has generated a staggering profit of nearly $3,000 for $100 players at its top-rated college football selections against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now it has turned its attention to the last week 12college football opportunitiesof Caesars and locked picks for every FBS matchup.Go here to see every choice.
Top college football predictions for week 12
One of the college picks the model ranks high in Week 12: Cincinnati (-17) cruises to a smash win at Temple on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats have won eight of their last nine games and are confident going into Saturday’s showdown. Temple, meanwhile, has lost five of the last six appearances.
The Bearcats have been able to win a number of games thanks to their effective defense. Cincinnati is giving up just 21.4 points per game this season, which ranks 34th in the nation. Temple has struggled with turnovers all season, tallying 18. SportsLine’s model predicts that Cincinnati’s defense will hold Temple to just 13 points, allowing the Bearcats to cover the spread nearly 70% of the time.
Another of the model’s Week 12 college football picks: No. 22 Oklahoma State (+7.5) easily covers in its Bedlam Series rivalry game against Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Cowboys have been one of the most underrated teams in the betting market over the past two seasons, going 14-5-1 clip in their last 20 games. They’ve won 13 of their last 17 games outright and the model expects them to pull another outright upset on Saturday night.
Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for 2,261 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also rushing for 349 yards and eight scores. Junior running back Dominic Richardson rushed for 543 yards and eight scores, giving the Cowboys a balanced, explosive offense. Sanders racks up nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, which is one of the reasons the Cowboys cover the spread nearly 70% of the time.See here which other teams the model likes.
How to make college football picks for week 12
The model has also made the call about who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 12, and it says several top-20 teams will fall hard.You can only get every choice for every game at SportsLine.
So what college football choices can you make with confidence? And which top-20 teams are going down hard? Then view the latest odds for college football below visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has generated nearly $3,000 in profits over the past six seasonsAnd invent.
College Football Odds for Week 12 (via Caesars)
View the full squad, odds and predictions for week 12 college football here
Thursday November 17
SMU at Tulane (-3.5, 65)
Recommended game | Tulane Green Wave vs. SMU Mustangs
Friday November 18
USF at Tulsa (-13, 59.5)
Recommended game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls
State of San Diego in New Mexico (+14.5, 39)
Recommended game | New Mexico Lobos vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Saturday November 19
Illinois at Michigan (-17.5, 43)
Recommended game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois battle Illini
TCU at Baylor (+3, 56.5)
Recommended game | Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs
State of Kansas in West Virginia (+7.5, 55)
Recommended game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats
Miami (FL) at Clemson (-19, 46.5)
Recommended game | Clemson Tigers vs. Miami (FL) hurricanes
Georgia in Kentucky (+22.5, 49)
Recommended game | Kentucky Wildcats vs Georgia Bulldogs
NC state in Louisville (-5, 47.5)
Recommended game | Louisville Cardinals v NC State Wolfpack
Arkansas Ole Miss (+3, 58.5)
Recommended game | Arkansas Razorbacks v Ole Miss Rebels
State of Oklahoma in Oklahoma (-7, 65)
Recommended game | Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys
USC at UCLA (+2.5, 74.5)
Recommended game | UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans
Utah near Oregon (-3, 62.5)
Recommended game | Oregon Ducks v Utah Utes
|
