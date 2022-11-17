Cicek still smiling after NHL debut

While Tuesday night’s 5-2 victory over rival Vegas Golden Knights was exciting for everyone within the San Jose Sharks organization, there was one player in particular to whom it may have meant the most.

That person is Nick Cicek, who was able to adapt in the first NHL game of his career. He was also not sheltered in any way, with 17:35 in ice age. As you can imagine, he was ecstatic as he spoke to reporters after the game.

Yes, Vegas is clearly a crazy barn to play in, it’s loud all the time, Cicek said. That vibe sure is wild. I got experience here in the pre-season, so I think that helped me a little bit. I definitely think the nerves were there in the first period, but throughout the game I thought I was getting better and the nerves went away, and we just kept going.

Those nerves were noticeable in the opening period, when Cicek fantasized about a pass he tried to send the boards to Nico Sturm. Instead Jack Eichel picked it up and soon after he was able to score the opening goal of the game. Although it wasn’t an ideal start for Cicek, his teammates wanted to get him on the bench right away.

Pretty much the whole room came up to me and said don’t worry, you had a good first period with your NHL debut. They said mistakes are always made, Cicek explained. I mean it wasn’t my first mistake and it won’t be my last. It’s going to happen, but I think I recovered from that and kept going, and the guys definitely helped me with that.

That wasn’t the only thing his teammates did to make him feel more comfortable with the group, either. As is common with all NHL teams, Cicek was spotted during warmups doing a solo round before getting on the ice.

Cicek Makes His NHL Debut, Here’s His Solo Round! (H/T @OKrepps85) pic.twitter.com/Mn6hqM1WXh — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 16, 2022

Cicek may have also made some NHL history last night, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed. Although born in Manitoba, the 22-year-old uneducated is of Turkish descent. No Turkish-born player has ever qualified for a game in the NHL, though it’s not entirely clear if he’s the first of Turkish descent to do so. Nevertheless, it is certainly no ordinary achievement and only adds to what was a special debut.

I know that Nick Cicek is from Winnipeg, but he has dual citizenship in both Canada and Turkey. So would this make him the first player of Turkish descent to play in an NHL game tonight? @sharkvoice, @DanRusanowsky and @SharksStats? #SJSharks https://t.co/loy8ymR2e1 — Jeff Adams (@jeffmadams) November 16, 2022

A debut he made clear was even more incredible than he could have ever imagined.

Oh I think it definitely lived up to it. I still got a smile on my face, Cicek said. I laughed all day. It was an incredible experience and I can’t wait to continue.

Keep going, he and his teammates will, as they will score four straight wins in a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Nice comment from @sharkvoice: Nick Cicek’s parents couldn’t make it to Vegas for his NHL debut from Winnipeg too last minute, but his brother Michael, who plays for @spokanechiefsis here — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 16, 2022