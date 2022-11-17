



A “TINY” club in the New Forest has been awarded £25,000 by the county council to complete roof repairs.

At a maximum level award, around 600 residents of the village of Martin in the New Forest will benefit from a £25,000 County Council grant, which will provide essential roof repairs to The Martin Club Ltd. Janet Richards, secretary of the Martin Club, said receiving the grant was more than a year’s worth of fundraising. In addition to the grant from Hampshire County Council, the club previously received a grant of £20,000 from the New Forest District Council, £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund and £10,000 from the Bernard Sumley Foundation. Established in the 1930s, the Martin Club operates as a community benefiting society and provides space for a variety of services including bingo, yoga, table tennis, snooker, darts, movie nights and a bar open three times a week is by volunteers. It is not necessary to be a member to use the facilities and Janet said the club plays an important role in the community cohesion of Martin and surrounding villages. The club is the largest venue in Martin, with a main room with a capacity of 200 people. The club provides important social opportunities for local residents, from exhibitions on local history to movie nights and activity classes such as yoga and table tennis. The venue is also rented out for private events and hosts meetings for local community groups and the local parish council. Janet said: There is no pub in Martin. There is only a small, tiny hallway. It’s very small; it’s not a place you could have a real community event, and all that [the club] really is the only place in Martin for that sort of thing. The roof repairs are just the start of a much longer program of updates to the club, which will include the installation of solar panels, a renewable heating system and interior renovations over the next few years. Janet said: We have planned a full renovation program to make it really beautiful. At his decision day on policy, resources and economic development on November 10, Hampshire County Council leader, Councilor Rob Humby said: Repair work on two community roofs has opened up the opportunity to install solar panels, making both facilities more financially self-sufficient. through more efficient and greener energy sources while contributing to lower carbon emissions.

