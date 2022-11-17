England T20 World Cup hero Alex Hales reprimanded over blackface photo | Cricket





England’s T20 World Cup winner Alex Hales has been reprimanded for a historic social media post in which he appeared in blackface. Hales, who helped Jos Buttler’s side to victory in Melbourne on Sunday, was pictured in a 2009 Facebook post after attending a costume party when rapper Tupac Shakur made the statue public in 2021. and Wales Cricket Boards guideline 3.3, regarding acts which may harm the interests of cricket. An additional charge relating to the governing body’s anti-discrimination code was dropped by the ECB, and cricket discipline umpire Chris Tickle ruled that Haless’ previous apologies and lack of malicious intent counted in his favour. Although Tickle chose to make the reprimand and verdict public, he did not impose a fine, charge or invite further expressions of regret. His appreciation for rap music and Tupac was well known, Tickle wrote. He was one of Mr. Hale’s favorite musicians. No one was offended at the time or later. At the time, Mr Hales did not believe his actions were racist or offensive, although he has acknowledged that he would not dress that way now. He is older and more mature. Given that context, I feel there was no racist or discriminatory intent in dressing the way he did and posing for the photo. Former Warwickshire and Derbyshire player Ateeq Javid has also been reprimanded for a series of anti-Semitic Facebook messages exchanged in 2011 with racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq. Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ thoughts on the biggest stories and a roundup of the week’s action Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign Up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-spin”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Spin every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. His offensive comments were deemed racist and discriminatory behavior by Tickle, who previously expressed the same judgment of Rafiq for his part in the October conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/nov/16/england-t20-world-cup-hero-alex-hales-reprimanded-for-blackface-photo-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos