Biggest USC-UCLA football game in decades evokes “bitter feelings” from years past

Dorian Thompson-Robinson speaks to the media just as fearlessly as he makes short passes or hinders diving defenders.

The UCLA quarterback held nothing back earlier this week discussing Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown against crosstown rival USC.

When asked what his latest game with USC means to him, Thompson-Robinson bluntly explained to reporters, “Obviously we hate those guys in town. There’s a bitter feeling with those guys.” The fifth-year senior added that he hopes to top his USC game heroics a year ago, when he accounted for six touchdowns in a 62-33 UCLA romp.

We want to get even better, Thompson-Robinson said. We want to break 60 and all that stuff.

Thompson-Robinson’s candor sparks new intrigue in what was already the most playable USC-UCLA football game in 17 years. The Trojans and the Bruins haven’t both started this game with such showy records since Reggie Bush zig-zagged through the defenses wearing cardinal and gold and Maurice Jones-Drew ran through arm tackles clad in powder blue.

USC (9-1, 7-1 in Pac-12) is the Pac-12’s last hope for a berth in this season’s College Football Playoff. The Trojans need to win huge rivalry games against UCLA and beat Notre Dame, Oregon, Utah or Washington in the Pac-12 title game and hope that’s enough to move up from their current No. 7 spot in the playoff selection committee rankings.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) accounted for six touchdowns in a 62-33 victory over USC last year. He’s looking for an encore on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

As UCLA’s own dim playoff hopes disintegrated with last Saturday’s stunning faceplant against Arizona, the Bruins (8-2, 5-2) have more to play this week than just spoil USC’s season. UCLA can still win a tiebreaker to advance to the Pac-12 title game if it wins against USC and Cal and Washington loses at least one more game.

The stakes distracted Los Angeles sports fans from the Lakers’ battle for at least one weekend. UCLA announced Tuesday that the USC game is sold out and expects an attendance of 16,700 students, which would be the largest in the school’s history.

If UCLA’s loss to Arizona sucked any air out of Saturday’s showdown, Thompson-Robinson’s verbal barbs immediately pumped it back up. USC players responded to the UCLA quarterbacks’ goal to break another 60 points with a mixture of humility, disbelief and determination.

He said That? USC security Calen Bullock reporters asked.

When told that Thompson-Robinson did, Bullock chuckled and said, He has his own opinion.

I know that’s not going to happen, Bullock added.

Accumulating another 60 points against USC is an ambitious goal, but UCLA is explosive enough to scare any defense. The Bruins have averaged 39.5 points per game this season, thanks in large part to Thompson-Robinson’s efficient passing and improvisation under pressure, senior Zach Charbonnet’s tackle-breaking runs and Duke transfer Jake Bobo’s highlights. Charbonnet tallied 167 rushing yards in last year’s UCLA win. He should once again be a focal point of the Bruins’ game plan against a suspicious USC defense front this year.

Where UCLA has been more vulnerable is on defense, especially through the air. Quarterbacks far less talented than USC’s Caleb Williams have consistently split UCLA’s secondary so far this season. The Trojans will miss the injured Travis Dye, the heart and soul of this year’s team, but Lincoln Riley has other players ready to step up. Stanford transfer Austin Jones can run the ball proficiently and five-star freshman Raleek Brown awaits his chance to shine.

Those other guys are good, UCLA coach Chip Kelly told reporters Monday. And then there are guns everywhere, whether it’s on the receiver, on the quarterback, or on the run. It’s not just an ongoing attack.

What the matchups suggest is that this is likely to be a gunfight, much like the past few games in this series.

On December 12, 2020, USC came to the Rose Bowl and secured a 43-38 victory in the last minute. Afterwards, according to Thompson-Robinson, the Trojans talked nonsense to the Bruins on their way off the field.

I remember that like a baby, said the UCLA quarterback. Calling us names, ripping us off. Disrespectful as you can get.

Last year, at the Coliseum, the Bruins got their revenge. Thompson-Robinson famously earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a late touchdown run when he forced a 12-year-old USC fan who held out a UCLA hat to him to sign.

Now comes Thompson-Robinson’s final USC-UCLA game, the most important yet.

There’s definitely a bitter feeling for those guys across town, Thompson-Robinson said, so we’re going to try and do everything we can to get over there and win.