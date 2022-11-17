Ministry sponsors celebration of National University Table Tennis Tournament





The Deputy Minister of School Sports, Juan Vila, speaks at the meeting where the details of the national university table tennis tournament were presented. They include Blanca Iris Alejo, Gary Hernndez, Roque Garca and Rafael Prez. This has been announced by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (Miderec). The National University Table Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 of this month from 9am on the courts of Parque del Este. like this The Deputy Minister of School Sports of Miderec, Juan Vila, announced it at a conference at the headquarters of that portfolio. Vila claimed that the fair will compete with the midfielder. at least a hundred athletes, belonging to 10 universities, among which he named; at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), APEC, National Pedro Henrquez Urea (UNPHU), INTEC, ISFODOSU and Nordestana University. These study centers will compete in the modalities of singles, doubles, both male and female, mixed doubles and doubles. but also by teams. Vila assured Enthusiasm is high among the universities that will participate in the competition, whose athletes in both branches have followed the training rhythm perfectly. “We have fully complied with the entire competition program developed by the National University Sports Commission with the strong support of the Ministry of Sports headed by our Secretary Francisco Camacho, who has always been concerned about the development of sports in school and University level. rdquo; Vila. He added a note. which just a few days ago culminated in the i learned what the university softball tournament was and immediately “we framed ourselves in holding this table tennis game, a fact that is a great testament to the work we have developed. Roque Garca, Director of University Sports, took part in the meeting and confirmed that this is a competition that takes place every year and is part of the calendar administered by the National University Sports Commission and that the best talent in this discipline in the country participates in it. For his part, Gary Hernndez, general secretary of the Dominican Table Tennis Federation, stated that holding this event strengthens the program of activities that this entity has celebrated throughout the year. O. “We have always maintained that education and sports are the most important means of keeping young people away from vice and crime, and those are the things that concern us,” said Hernndez. The activity was attended by the former table tennis champion, Blanca Iris Alejo, as well as Rafael Prez, School Sports Director at Miderec.

