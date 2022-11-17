Sports
Blue Devils will host the second round of NCAA games on Friday
Duke Women’s Soccer hosts NCAA second round games on Friday
Match 21
NCAA Tournament Second Round
#16 Texas (15-2-4) at #8 Duke (13-4-3)
Friday, November 18, 2022 – 6:30 PM (ET) – ESPN+
Durham, NC (Koskinen Stadium)
ESPN+ Talent: Dean Linke (PXP)
NCAA Tournament Second Round
Harvard (12-1-3) vs. #13 South Carolina (3-14-5)
Friday, November 18, 2022 4 p.m. (ET) ESPN+
Durham, NC (Koskinen Stadium)
ESPN+ Talent: Dean Linke (PXP)
MUST KNOW
Duke will host the NCAA Second and Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament on November 18-20 when the Blue Devils welcome No. 13 South Carolina, No. 16 Texas and Harvard in Durham, NC, third-seeded South Carolina will be the opening action against sixth-seeded Harvard on November 18 at 4:00 PM, while second-seeded Duke will host Texas on November 18 at 6:30 PM. Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN+ from Koskinen Stadium.
Dean Linke is calling the action for ESPN+.
The two advancing teams on Friday will advance to the Round of 16 on Sunday, November 20 at 6pm in Durham.
Duke makes his 28th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, entering as a top-16 national seed for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
It is the first time in school history that Duke has earned a No. 2 seed, having received a No. 1 seed three times and a No. 3 seed five times.
Duke is 6-0 all-time in NCAA Second Round games at home.
In NCAA Tournament games played in Durham, NC, the Blue Devils have a 26-3-1 record. In the 2022 season, Duke has amassed a 7-3 ledger at home.
In 37 games played at Duke, Michelle Cooper scored at least a goal or assist in 27 of those games.
STORYLINES/OTHER BLUE DEVIL NOTES
Two of the country’s top scorers will take the field with Duke’s in round two on Friday Michelle Cooper (15 goals) and Texas’ Trinity Byars (17 goals).
Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader have scored a combined 27 goals this season.
With South Carolina arriving in Durham for round two, Duke junior Nicky Chico will be reunited with her sister, Emily, who is a freshman on the Gamecocks squad.
Duke has an overall record of 46-23-11 in 28 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Michelle Cooper is the only player in the country to rank in the top-10 in goals (15), assists (11) and points (41).
A total of eight teams remaining in the 2022 NCAA Tournament will have sister tandems: Arkansas, Duke, Harvard, North Carolina, Santa Clara, Stanford, UC Irvine and Vanderbilt. Duke’s Jenna and Emily Royson along with Delaney and Maggie Graham holds the most combined starts among sisters this season (77).
Kat Rader and Michelle Cooper scored 10 consecutive goals for Duke in the last five games prior to Eli Piper score against Radford. Rader or Cooper scored in 11 of Duke’s 20 games.
Duke played against eight top-10 teams this season.
In ACC regular season games only, Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader combined for 14 goals. They finished tied for second place in the league with seven each.
When Kat Rader scores this season, the Blue Devils have a 9-0-1 ledger. Duke is 8-1-1 this season and 18-1-1 for the past two years Michelle Cooper scores.
For the first 10 games, Duke had a different starting lineup in each of those games. The Blue Devils had the same lineup for the next seven games. Duke now has 13 different lineups this season.
freshman Kat Rader 12 goals ranks first in the ACC among freshmen — Virginia Tech’s Taylor Price (8) is second.
In the latest NCAA RPI, Duke ranks seventh with his four losses to No. 1 Florida State, No. 3 UCLA, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 10 Virginia. The Blue Devils’ schedule is currently ranked nationally by the NCAA.
THE SERIES WITH TEXAS
Duke and Texas meet for the fifth time in school history, with the Blue Devils leading the series 3-1.
The two teams last met on November 19, 2017 in Durham in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16. Duke earned a 3-0 victory.
All three Blue Devil wins in the series have been achieved in Durham, NC (2017, 2003, 1995).
EXPLORING THE LONGHORNS
Texas has had an impressive season with a ledger of 15-2-4, including a 7-0-2 in Big 12 play.
The Longhorns are tied for fifth in the NCAA with 54 goals and feature Trinity Byars, who owns 17 goals. Lexi Missimo owns 15 assists, which is tied for second place.
DUKE USA. THE BIG 12
Duke holds an all-time 8-7-1 record against teams from the Big 12 — Baylor (1-1), Kansas (0-1), Oklahoma State (1-1), Texas (3-1) , TCU (1-0) and West Virginia (2-3-1).
Head coach Robbie Church has recorded a 6-6-1 ledger against Big 12 opponents.
Earlier in the season, Duke went on the road and recorded a 3-1 victory over No. 6 TCU.
PARKING FOR FRIDAY
Because of Friday night’s Duke men’s basketball game against Delaware, parking will be more of a challenge for football fans attending second-round games.
Guests attending NCAA football games on Fridays have general public parking in the Jogging Trail Lot on NC 751/Cameron Blvd., and Circuit Lots on Circuit Drive. Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $20 at my.parking.duke.edu with a NetID or as a guest. Cash parking is available for $25 at Circuit Lot. Cash is not accepted on the Jogging Trail. All general public parking spaces are open from 14:00.
A LOOK AT HARVARD
Harvard enters the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 12-1-3 ledger, winning four straight games under head coach Chris Hamblin (6th season).
The Crimson were led this season by Hannah Bebar (6 goals, 8 assists) and Hannah Griffin (5 goals, 7 assists).
Harvard beat New Hampshire 2-0 in the first round.
Duke and Harvard have never met in school history.
A LOOK AT SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina enters the second round with a 14-3-5 record led by head coach Shelley Smith (22nd season).
The Gamecocks have got the pace from Catherine Barry (8 goals, 7 assists) and Heather Hinz (13 shutouts in goal).
South Carolina defeated Wake Forest 2-0 in the first round.
Duke and South Carolina have met four times in school history, with Duke leading the series (2-1-1). The Blue Devils and gamecocks met in exhibition play at Durham earlier this season with Duke winning 2-1.
