India New Zealand Match Live Streaming: India vs New Zealand T20 cricket match: where to watch, live streaming and other information





When is the first match between IND and NZ T20 and where will it be played?

The first T20 match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Friday, November 18 at 12pm IST. It is played at New Zealand’s Wellington Regional Stadium. Where can you watch IND vs NZ T20 match online?

The cricket series will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video and aired on the DD Sports channel. In addition, Prime Video will live stream New Zealand’s India Tour in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. How do I get an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

To watch the match between India and New Zealand, you need an Amazon Prime subscription. The Prime membership costs Rs 179 (monthly), Rs 459 (quarterly) and Rs 1,499 (annually). Prime membership also gives you access to Amazon Prime shopping, Prime Video for movies and shows, and Amazon Music, among others. After a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals of the recently concluded ICC Mens T20 World Cup tournament, Team India will take on the Black Caps on November 18 in their first T20 match as part of the India tour of New Zealand. There are three T20 and ODI matches between two teams on this tour. Both teams failed to live up to expectations, losing their T20 World Cup tournament semi-finals, with the England cricket team ultimately winning the title. Here is all the information you need regarding live streaming and Team India preparation: Meanwhile, India’s deputy head coach VVS Laxman said on Thursday that Team India will try to pack the squad with T20 specialists as it seeks course correction after yet another World Cup failure. Speaking to the media ahead of New Zealand’s limited overs tour, Laxman said multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20 cricket.

“In white ball cricket you need specialist players and in the future you will see a lot more T20 specialists in T20 cricket. T20 cricket has shown us over the years that you need multi-dimensional cricketers,” said the current NCA chief ahead of opening T20I on Friday. “We have bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl. More bowlers who can bat gives the team more depth and batters have the freedom to get out there and express themselves. “I think that hour is needed and more and more teams will take that into their selection process and identify multi-dimensional players.” The next T20 World Cup is in two years, but India will hit the reset button with the three matches against the New Zealand team, followed by the same number of ODIs. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will lead the side and is seen as the future captain of the T20 unit. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other top-class hitters rested for the series. “T20 cricket requires playing with a lot of freedom and clarity of thought and whatever time I have spent with these players and watched them grow in international cricket, that is their strength. “It’s important to play with that freedom, but you also have to assess the circumstances and meet the needs of the team,” said Laxman. ‘All players confide in Hardik’



