Sports
Pezon continues his professional hockey career
With more than a decade as a professional hockey player, it goes without saying that Eden Prairie native Meaghan Pezon has seen a lot: leagues that fold, blinding blizzards on bus trips to away games, home arenas without a permanent locker room for her team.
Today, her team plays in a more stable league, flies to away games and has recently moved into an arena with its own dressing room.
Through it all, Pezon has played with one team, the Minnesota White Capsfirst signed with the team in 2010.
During a recent phone interview, 34-year-old Pezon was asked why she stayed with the Whitecaps and what drives her to keep playing.
You can’t really replace just hanging out with your teammates in the locker room, she said. That’s just great, lots of fun.
Pezon, a forward, spoke of the pride she feels when she tells someone she plays for the Whitecaps.
She also talked about being part of something bigger than herself.
Just being part of the growth of women’s hockey, just building that reputation and all of that was just really special and something I’m happy to be a part of, Pezon said.
The Whitecaps opened the 2022–23 season on the road, losing a pair of games by one goal to the Toronto Six.
It was obviously a shame to come away with two losses, but there are many positives to take from, Pezon said. We had chances to score, our goalie, Amanda Leveille, had a fantastic weekend.
The Whitecaps are one of seven teams in the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League. The team joined the league in the 2018–19 season and won the Isobel Cup, the league’s championship trophy, that year.
Eden Prairie start
Pezon’s love of hockey was born in Eden Prairie, where she started playing at age 5. She played in boys’ teams until she reached U15 level. In high school, her teams made it to the state tournament in three of her four seasons. With 267 career points, Pezon is still the leading scorer in school history.
She looks back fondly on her time as an eagle.
I loved putting on the EP jersey, said Pezon. Probably some of the best memories were just our pregame routines, leaving school and going to Subway for dinner. And then we’d go to someone’s house and hang out and show up at 5 and strap on our sticks and do our off-ice warmups.
That camaraderie was on full display in 2005-2006, Pezon’s final season. The Eagles went into the section playoffs without a loss.
Obviously going into the playoffs undefeated is a bit nerve wracking because one loss and it’s over,” she said.
The team’s task was complicated by three or four players, including Pezon, coming down with the flu before the section semi-final against Edina.
I went out for a service at one point and took maybe three steps and had to turn around because I was going to throw up, she said.
Despite this, the Eagles prevailed. They beat Wayzata in the section championship and avenged a loss to the Trojans in last year’s section final.
The Pezon and Eagles teammates made their way through the state tournament, finishing a 31–0 season.
That season was wild, she said.
Early Whitecaps Days
Pezon played at Saint Cloud State University in college and then signed with the Whitecaps after graduation.
She likes to tell stories about the old days of the Whitecaps, including this one from 2011. That year, the Whitecaps won their competition. Their reward? A road trip in four minivans to Toronto to play the champion of another league.
We left in an absolute blizzard, this trip is just a disaster, said Pezon. It probably should have taken us 22 hours; it probably cost us almost 26, or something.
We’ll be within a mile of the hotel, she continued. It’s like 2 a.m. and we’re playing at 12 or something. And a train has stopped on the rails, there is no way around this train. And it had been there so long that the man in the car in front of us had fallen asleep.
The team eventually made it to their hotel.
Now the team flies to away games, so stopped trains are no longer a problem.
Look forward to something
In addition to faster travel, the Whitecaps will play at the Richfield Ice Arena this year, where they will have their own locker room for the first time. That means no more lugging stuff to and from training sessions and competitions. They previously played at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Having[our own dressing room]in Richfield was great, Pezon said. Nothing beats a hockey locker room.
The Whitecaps’ first regular season games in their new home are on November 18 and 19, both against the Boston Pride. Pezon is looking forward to those games and the rest of the season.
It’s early in the year, it’s (been) only two games, we haven’t played many games, she said. Would only get better. It will be exciting, not only for us as a team, but also for the fans to see the growth of this team.
