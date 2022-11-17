



Football | November 16, 2022 THE ANGELS–USC DL Call Tuiplutu has been selected as a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. This award, given by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown, honors the best defensive player in the country. Tuipulotu is the country’s second-highest sackman with 11.5 on the season (1.15 per game). He is also the Pac-12 leader and ranks fourth nationally with 1.8 tackles for loss per game (17.5 overall). Together they have been lost for 167 meters due to fouls by the opponent. Tuipulotu’s 11.5 sacks are the most in a single season at USC since Kenechi Udeze set the Trojans’ record with 16.5 in 2003. Tuipulotu is sixth on the team with 32 tackles, 23 of them solo. He has three pass breakups on the line, two quarterback hurries, one of which turned into an intentional grounding penalty for a safety against Colorado and has forced two fumbles. Tuipulotu is USC’s second Bronko Nagurski finalist and first in 14 seasons. The other finalist was linebacker Rey Maualga in 2008. As of today’s announcement, Tuipulotu is USC’s first FWAA All-American on defense since 2014, when defensive lineman Leonard Williams made the second team. The other three finalists for the award are Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and Georgia safety Chris Smith. The FWAA All-America Committee, after votes from all members of the association, will choose the defensive player of the year to present the trophy at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on December 5 at the Charlotte Convention Center. NC State head coach Dave Doeren will be the keynote speaker. The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the University of Minnesota’s legendary two-way player. Nagurski dominated college football and became a star for the Chicago Bears of professional football in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. In addition to being a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy, Tuipulotu is also a semi-finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and a semi-finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Rotary Lombardi Award. US First Teams (AP, ESPN, Athlon, CBS Sports, The Athletic, and FOX Sports). He is also on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

