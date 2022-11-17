Sports
vvs Laxman: In T20 cricket you will see many more specialists in the future: VVS Laxman hints at India’s change of approach
England, who won their second T20 World Cup title in Australia on Sunday, have set the benchmark with their fearless brand of cricket.
They batted to No. 11 and in the final against Pakistan they had seven bowling options even in the absence of leading pacer Mark Wood.
Speaking to the media ahead of New Zealand’s limited overs tour, Laxman said multi-dimensional players are the need of the hour in T20 cricket. “In white ball cricket you need specialist players and in the future you will see a lot more T20 specialists in T20 cricket. T20 cricket has shown us over the years that you need multi-dimensional cricketers,” said the current NCA chief ahead of opening T20I on Friday.
“We have bowlers who can bat and batters who can bowl. More bowlers who can bat gives the team more depth and batters have the freedom to get out there and express themselves.
“I think that hour is needed and more and more teams will take that into their selection process and identify multi-dimensional players.”
The next T20 World Cup is in two years, but India will hit the reset button with the three matches against New Zealand followed by the same number of ODIs.
In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will lead the side and is seen as the future captain of the T20 unit. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other top-class hitters rested for the series.
“T20 cricket requires playing with a lot of freedom and clarity of thought and whatever time I have spent with these players and watched them grow in international cricket, that is their strength.
“It’s important to play with that freedom, but you also have to assess the circumstances and meet the needs of the team,” said Laxman.
‘All players confide in Hardik’
Laxman was all praise for Hardik the leader.
“He’s a fantastic leader you know. Obviously what he’s done for Gujarat Titans in his first year as captain, winning the IPL is no mean feat and I’ve spent time with him from the Irish series and not only he is tactically good, but also very calm and that is something very important when you play at the highest level.
“There will be situations where you are under pressure and you have to be calm there. But also his presence in the dressing room and his work ethic are exemplary. Hardik is a player captain and approachable and all players are going to confide in him.” in him,” said the former Indian batsman.
The top order approach settled criticism in Australia and Laxman expects the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to fearlessly pop in the absence of senior players.
“We have a top order that can hit fearlessly. My message to top order is to hit fearlessly and express yourself, but also change your strategy per game situation. Yes, we don’t have KL, Rohit and Virat here, but who are they there are also experienced enough players here.”
Laxman also added that the series could see the reunion of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven as India aims for wickets in the middle overs.
‘India is lucky to have a strong bank’
While India’s huge talent pool hasn’t led to a major title since 2013, Laxman believes the team is blessed with fringe players ready for the top tier, allowing players of all sizes to take a rest when needed amidst a full international calendar.
“There is a lot of cricket being played and there is no doubt about it and that is why India is lucky to have so many players to choose from.
“And as members of the team management and selection committee, we have to be mindful of when to give certain players breaks. Breaks are important, not only to rejuvenate them physically, but also mentally,” said Laxman.
A hectic schedule also means he has to replace head coach Rahul Dravid from time to time. Laxman doesn’t mind at all.
“I don’t see any challenges as such. Even as a player when I became a senior, it was about sharing my knowledge and making sure I’m very honest with all the conversations I have with the players. The same goes for this short period of time.”
The role of data has become extremely important in its shortest format. Does Laxman love that too much too?
“It’s played a big part in the evolution of the game. Having that much data available means you can strategize against a player you haven’t played with before.
“But it’s also about executing the plans we have. Analytics is very important and getting the data, breaking it down and using it is something we’ll be doing going forward.
“And we’re in a good position to strategize against any player, whether we’ve played against them or played with them,” he added.
