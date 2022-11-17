Auburn football coach hotboard: Will Clemson’s Dabo Swinney be in the mix?





As Auburn’s quest for coaching continued, people seemingly began to lose their sanity. Throw out a random name and it apparently sticks. A new face has entered the race for the Tigers’ head coaching position, and he comes from an unlikely place: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. According to our sources (also confirmed by some outlets, we’re not the first to mention Swinney and Auburn), Dabo Swinney’s reps have been in talks with Auburn University since last Saturday (Lance Taylor from The next round discussed similar things Wednesday’s show). Note that this doesn’t mean the Tigers are going to hire him, nor are they currently trying to hire him. All that has been said is that his reps have been in talks with Auburn. As of now, things have generally gone quiet. Nothing new about Auburn’s other candidates. We narrowed our list down to four with questions about Swinney’s actual interest in the position. Here’s a look at our updated hotboard: Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK Record at Ole Miss: 23-10 Overall record: 84-43 Head Coach Experience: Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss Other Experience: Fresno State (assistant), Colorado State (GA), Jacksonville Jaguars (DQC), USC (TE, WR, PGC, OC), Alabama (OC/QB) Kiffin is one of the main contenders at the top of Auburn’s target list and will stay there until the end of the season when the Tigers can finally go after him. He has mastered the transfer portal with the Rebels and would immediately boost Auburn’s relatively thin roster. He is one of the best offensive minds in the game and has a Twitter game that is second to none. Kiffin has made a few public comments about the feature, but hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of coming to the Plains. He was reportedly interested in the position way back in 2020 and may now take an interest in Auburn. Rumors of Kiffin and a move to the Tigers have been doing the rounds for a few days now. If we have to guess, he’ll be the mercenary. When that will come, or even when it will come, we don’t know. Dabo Swinney – Clemson Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports Oregon record: 159-37 Overall record: 159-37 Head coaching experience: Clemson Other Experience: Alabama (GA, WR, TE), Clemson (WR, AHC, OC) Swinney is one of the most accomplished coaches of the 21st century. Two national titles, seven ACC championship wins, ten ACC Atlantic division titles and six top ten recruiting classes. He’s done it all. We don’t think Dabo Swinney is really considering a move from Clemson to Auburn despite the talks. It was difficult to release anything on Saturday, because it sounds wild. If he left for the Plains, it could cause a seismic stir in the SEC. Hugh Freeze – Freedom Robert McDuffie – USA TODAY Sports Balance at Liberty: 34-13 Overall record: 75-45 Head Coach Experience: Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Liberty Other Experience: Ole Miss (TE), Arkansas State (OC) Hugh Freeze has well-documented baggage that he takes with him wherever he goes. However, that hasn’t stopped many from pointing out that he’s won everywhere he’s coached, and that he currently has the Flames (a program that’s only been at the DI level for four and a half seasons) in the AP Top 25. also one of three college coaches to ever beat Nick Saban in consecutive years (Ole Miss, 2014-15). He just traveled to Arkansas and beat the Razorbacks with his third-string quarterback. Freeze wants the job. How high he ranks on Auburn’s board isn’t known, of course, but it’s fair to assume he’ll take a look if he hasn’t already. Dan Lanning-Oregon Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Oregon balance sheet: 8-2 Overall record: 8-2 Head coaching experience: Oregon Other experiences: Pittsburgh (GA), Arizona State (GA/RC), Sam Houston State (DB), Alabama (GA), Memphis (ILB), Georgia (DC/OLB) Lanning is a freshman head coach who promises a lot. He oversaw one of Georgia’s best defenses of the 21st century before moving to Oregon in the off-season. He picked up a quarterback and offensive coordinator with Auburn belts (Bo Nix, Kenny Dillingham) and has produced one of the best offenses in the entire country. Must read stories Auburn football transfer tracker Auburn vs WKU betting Marcus Bragg faces his former team this weekend Tank Bigsby rises up the all-time hasty list Join Auburn Daily on socials! Join the discord Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter Like Auburn Daily on Facebook Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube Buy Auburn Daily Merch

