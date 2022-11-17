Meet All-State teams, Kentucky Miss Field Hockey





Assumption High Schools Tyler Erapporte has been named 2022 Miss Field Hockey by the Kentucky Field Hockey Coaches Association. Eslage posted 50 goals and 17 assists as he helped the Rockets win the state championship, beating Sacred Heart 3-2 in the title game. Assumption finished the season with a 23-5-1 record. Erapporte, a senior forward, has signed with the University of Louisville. Vote now:Who will you pick for this week’s Louisville-area High School Athlete of the Week? Other award winners named by the KFHCA included Manuals Julia May (Debbie Judd Hockey Hustle), Christian Academys Mia Schoenbeck (Bunny Daugherty Defensive Player of the Year), Assumptions Callie Edmonds (Rachel Caroline Baker Memorial Sportsmanship), and Ballards Allison Masyada (Coach of the Year ). Here are the full All-State teams: First team Region one Asline Bearance, Paige Hoyer, Avery Kuzmicky, Kate Owens (North Oldham); Sarah Beth Burns, Leighton Spears, Avery Yerasimides (Kentucky Country Day); Rachel Sprowles, Caroline Massey (Ballard); Ann Clark (South Oldham); Brinn Ismael (Francis Parker) Region two Mia Schoenbeck, Anne Marie Krebs, Megan Mauzy, Lauren Sloan (Christian Academy); Sloane Wearren, MC Wolz, Mamie Clark (Sacred Heart); Sydney Stumpf, Ellie Spalding (East); Brenna O’Connell (Grace); Angela Fuentes Camacho (Seneca) Region Three Tyler Everslage, Anna Krebs, Bella Bergner, Hannah Riddle (Assumption); Erin Whitmer, Olivia Petrie, Olivia Vonderheide (Latin Highlands); Eliza Lewis, Rachel Disney (Collegiate); Susie Graham (male); Maren Saleem (Atherton) Region Four Julia May, Avery Hayes, Amelia Brightwell, Summer Carroll (manual); Alyssa Hazelwood, Paige Ketterer, Ashley Stegal (Holy Cross); Gracie Moser, Greysen Walker (butler) For the weekend:Here’s your first look at the third round of the Kentucky high school playoffs Second team Region one Rylee Hyden, Maddie Lowery, Emma Mooring, Brooke Willey (North Oldham); Cecilia Fogarty, Kennedy Harcourt, Amie Ladd (Kentucky Country Day); Reese Johnson, Mia Gladys (Ballard); Linnea Edling (South Oldham); Amelia Gorman (Francis Parker) Region two Savannah Faulkner, Allie Kinser, Ava Florence, Sophia Coombe (Christian Academy); Stella Clark, Lainey Bayer, Sophia Reibel (Sacred Heart); Avery Hoover, Brooke Snipp (East); Olivia Pifer (Grace); Victoria Price (Seneca) Region Three Riley Guy, Molly McElroy, Jojo Cox, Monica Piccioli (Assumption); Lily Price, Meredith McFarland, Mary Claire Vonderheide (Highlands Latin); Lillian Chung, Tate Hill (Collegiate); Olivia Siebe (male); Leni Logsdon (Atherton) Region Four Carmen Mauldin, Lola Kopp, Macy Carmony, Ellie Neil (manual); Juliet Youdell, Madison Reed, Izzy Atzinger (Holy Cross); Haleigh Bullitt, Makayla Bullitt (butler) For Courier Journal subscribers:Meet Kentucky’s Top 25 High School Boys’ Basketball Teams in Courier Journal’s Preseason Survey Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; [email protected]; Twitter: @kyhighs.

