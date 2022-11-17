All Conference Cardinal – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, California – Stanford had five players on the All-MPSF teams, including Quinn Woodhead in the first team, Nolan Krutonog , Jackson painter and Larsen Weigle on the second team and Riley Pittman as an honorable mention. Stanford had five players on the All-MPSF teams, includingin the first team,andon the second team andas an honorable mention. Stanford has now placed at least four on its All-MPSF teams seven years in a row. Woodhead’s honor marks his fourth all-conference team appearance in the MPSF and second time on the first team. The experienced leader of the Cardinal both inside and outside the pool, was second on the team with 39 goals and has played all 24 games so far this season. His 13 multi-goal appearances also rank second on the team. A force on both ends of the ball, 14 field blocks are officially recorded second in the MPSF. He is the Cardinal’s active career goal leader, scoring 133 scores in the 2022 postseason. He twice scored a season-high four goals, most recently at UC Davis. Playing every second in goal for the Cardinal, junior Nolan Krutonog takes his first all-conference honor and lands on the second team. His 217 saves lead the MPSF, while his 9.04 save percentage is third in the league. He also ranks seventh in the MPSF in recorded steals with 21 this fall. Krutonog has posted 13 double-digit save appearances, including a season-best 15 stop twice. Jackson painter was a key offensive weapon for the Cardinal all season, leading both the team and the MPSF with 58 goals to clinch second-team honours. His 86 points are by far the best in the league, as the junior also added 28 recorded assists as a left-handed facilitator for Stanford. His 15 multi-goal appearances are the team’s pinnacle, as he scored a season-high five goals in three different games, most recently at Long Beach State. He scored in 22 of Stanford’s 24 games, including each of the last 17. Always a solid contributor to Stanford, Larsen Weigle also earning his first All-MPSF honors, he is sixth on the team with 26 goals this fall, appearing in all 24 games. He has made six multi-goal appearances, scoring a hat-trick in three different games. Rounding up Stanford honorees, Riley Pittman checked in with 28 goals for the Cardinal, with seven multi-goal appearances. He had a season high of three goals in four different games. The Cardinal opens postseason play this weekend at the MPSF Tournament hosted by USC. Stanford, the No. 7 seed, will face Augustana, the No. 2 seed, on Friday, November 18 at 11:15 a.m.

