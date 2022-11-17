T20 World Cup qualifiers begin in Africa





The 2022 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup may have just ended, although attention in Africa has already shifted to the 2024 event, with sub-regional competitions starting in Rwanda.

Eight teams will travel to Kigali for Sub-Regional A, starting on Thursday, and eight more 2024 Aspiring Qualifiers will do the same for Sub-Regional Qualifier B, starting December 1. The top two from each tournament advance to the next regional qualifier year along with Zimbabwe, Namibia and Uganda, where two World Cup spots are up for grabs. Video

Spicy Zimbabwe records stunning victory against Pakistan | Match Highlights | T20WC 2022 Match Highlights: Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Kenya has missed out on automatic qualification to the regional final and is the hot favorite to progress to the next round, although competition is fierce for the second spot. Botswana are the second highest ranked T20I team in Sub-Regional A (44th) and are keen to do one better than their previous campaign. The men in light blue narrowly missed out on a regional spot in the final cycle thanks to a three-run defeat to Tanzania in what was a de facto final. Once again, wicketkeeper/batsman Karabo Motlhanka is the captain of the team, with his own Kenyan influence in the form of head coach Joseph Angara. Countryman Martin Suji leads Rwanda, a team that should not be underestimated in their own country. Despite losing a recent T20 series with Tanzania, the team carries strong individual threats in the form of leg spinner Kevin Irakoze and batter Orichide Tuyisenge. Should the bowling squad match the pressure of Iraqoz, Rwanda will be difficult to topple. Malawi has the second best chance on paper of upsetting the apple cart at the tournament after a strong 2022 ACA Africa Cup, ranking 52nd in the T20I ranking. Of the remaining four sides, Lesotho is the oldest side in terms of ICC membership as it has been under the umbrella of the governing body since 2001, although with records of match play going back as far as 1986. Lesotho was one of two victims of the Seychelles in the final qualifying cycle, also seeing the Indian Ocean men beat Eswatini. They are led in this tournament by Naidoo Krishna. It is a debut T20 World Cup qualifying event for Mali, which will earn their first ICC ranking during the tournament. Cheick Keita will lead the team in what will be a historic event for his country. But last but not least, it would be remiss not to recognize the work of Saint Helena, returning to qualification after its last performance in 2018, and with a population of just 4,000 people. It makes them the second smallest ICC member in terms of total population, with the Falkland Islands being the only member with fewer people. Cricket has been played on the island for over 150 years, with matting over a concrete square on the island’s only ground. Considered one of the most remote islands in the world, only one flight a week arrives to the island, arriving every Saturday at 1:25pm from Johannesburg. The flight refuels and departs back to South Africa at 2:30 PM. Airlink, the airline that serves the route, provided free fares for the team so that coaches and physios could join the players. In preparation for the upcoming tournament, the team has prepared with a camp in Johannesburg and is led by all-rounder Scott Crowie. Crowie achieved scores of 45 and 63* in the 2018 sub-regional matches against Malawi and Lesotho respectively, also taking at least one wicket in every match of the campaign, finishing with 10 scalps from six appearances. Sub-regional B will start on 1 December in Tanzania alongside Cameroon, Swaziland, Gambia, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Both sub-regional qualifiers are live and free on ICC.tv. ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifying Track

