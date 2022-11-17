Michigan v Minnesota Hockey preview





Have you had trouble sleeping with the looming No. 2 vs. No. 3 colossal collision to happen in Columbus in nine days? Allow me to offer you a pre-dinner drink of sorts that takes place on the ice tonight and tomorrow as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-3) welcome the No. 2 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) to Yost Arena for a battle of superiority early in the season. Last season, Michigan and Minnesota split their regular season series at two games apiece, but the Gophers prevailed on the stretch and captured the regular season Big Ten title. However, the Wolverines exacted revenge by the Big Ten Tournament crown and did so by defeating Minnesota in the championship game. Both teams advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four last year, but both remained on the outside of the championship game between Denver and Minnesota State. This year it looks like the two teams are heading for similar or higher trajectories than last season. Minnesota is led by 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year defenseman Brock Faber (1 G, 6 A, 14 PTS) and the unanimous preseason All Big Ten selection forward Matthew Knies (7 G, 4 A, 11 PTS) . The Gophers have a balanced offense with five players with 10 or more points, including the team's leading scorer Jimmy Snuggerud with 12 points. In the net, Justen Close is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the conference and currently ranks fourth in the conference with a .923 save percentage. Close was an NCAA Tournament All-Regional selection last year and was the backbone of a nine-game winning streak for the Gophers that propelled them to the Big Ten regular season title. Minnesota represents the best combination of talent and experience the Wolverines have faced this year, and this first series against the Gophers is a chance to get ahead of them in the Big Ten standings. KEYS TO THE GAME END, END, END! The Wolverines have gained a two-goal lead this season, winning some games, losing others, and it's a trend that needs to stop if Michigan goes to compete for the Big Ten this year. A true sign of a young team is inconsistency, and the Wolverines have shown that in spades over their first nine games. This young team showed the ability to finish emphatically in game one against Our lady, but fell back into bad habits in the second game with a two-goal lead. To beat Minnesota, it takes 60 minutes.

Powerful power play – Michigan is currently the second most efficient power play unit in the country and one of the most popular right now. The combination of Adam Fantilli-Mackie Samoskevich-Dylan Duke-TJ Hughes-Luke Hughes has been devastating and if they can see the ice four or more times in every game this week, this team's scoring will be hard to keep track of.

Face off control – One of this team's biggest weaknesses this year is their inefficiency in the face-off circle. As a team, the Wolverines are currently ranked No. 39 out of 60 teams, comparing this drop to last year when Michigan was one of the best in the country. Fantilli has been well in the circle with 121 wins (No. 19 individually), but no other Wolverines have entered the top-50. Against an experienced team like Minnesota, Michigan must take advantage of every tie and control the puck in five-on-five situations. GAME 1 WHEN: Thursday, November 16, 6:30 p.m WHERE: Yost Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich. HOW TO WATCH: Big Ten Network HOW TO LISTEN: Varsity Podcast Network GAME 2 WHEN: Friday, November 17, 6 p.m WHERE: Yost Arena, Ann Arbor, Mich. HOW TO WATCH: Big Ten Network HOW TO LISTEN: Varsity Podcast Network

