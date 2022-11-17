Things to Do in Huntsville: Huntsville Parks & Rec Activities





From arts and crafts to Pickleball and Cornhole, Huntsville Parks & Rec has something for everyone.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Looking for fun ways to keep busy this winter? Huntsville Parks & Rec has activities for the whole family…and most of them, from sports to crafts to board games, are free. Need something for the kids to do while they’re out of school? Winter break camps runs December 19-22 with four program choices: Traditional Day Camp, Sports Camp, Indoor Climbing Camp, and Holiday Art Camp. These have limited space and early registration is encouraged. There are costs associated with these camps. Do you want to get in shape? Classes available include dance fitness, line dancing, swimming, yoga, Tai Chi, aerobics, walking, strength and conditioning and more for all levels. Is sports more your speed? Open and competitive play are available in basketball, pickleball, volleyball, soccer, boxing, cornhole, golf, table tennis, badminton, mountain biking, bowling, and rock climbing, including classes adapted for people with special needs. For creative people, Parks & Rec has classes in calligraphy, painting, ceramics, recorder, and open art sessions. And teens and teens get their own special menu of classes, including the Male Mentorship program for boys ages 7-17. Boys have opportunities for personal growth and character development through outings, activities, and time to talk. We are excited to bring new options for recreation, wellness and leisure to the community as we continue to expand the programs that people have told us they really enjoy, said Community Services Recreation Superintendent Dorianne Johnson. The Winter Program Guide details classes, events, dates, and event locations for all ages, including children, teens, teens, adults, and seniors. RELATED: Holiday Events in the Tennessee Valley RELATED: Tennessee Valley Vacation Fun for You and Your Pets

