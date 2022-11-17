Aztecs ready for SMU Invitational





SAN DIEGO The San Diego State swim and dive team returns to action this week when it travels to Lone Star State to compete in the SMU Invitational, Nov. 17-19, in Dallas, Texas. Along with the host Mustangs, the Aztecs will also face fellow Mountain West member Wyoming, Miami (FL), Hawai’i and Drury University in the three-day encounter, scheduled at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. In addition, TCU will be exclusively represented at diving events. Links to live results and streaming video will be available on GoAztecs.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the score live on their mobile device by downloading the Meet Mobile app. The swim finals feature four heats of each individual event, including two bonus rounds, one consolation final, and one championship final. In addition, eight divers will advance to each final. Preliminaries begin at 10am CT/8am PT on all three days, followed by diving events at 1pm CT/11am PT, while finals begin at 6pm CT/4pm PT. Thursday’s action includes the 200 freestyle relay (finals only), 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 1-meter dive and the 400 medley relay (finals only). On Friday, the 200 individual medley relay (finals only), 400 individual medley, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3-meter dive, and the 800 freestyle relay (finals only) are scheduled. The competition then concludes on Saturday with the 1,650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, platform dive and the 400 freestyle relay (finals only). San Diego State had been inactive since November 5, when it defeated Utah Tech 135-118 in a double encounter at Aztec Aquaplex. In 14 swimming events, the Scarlet and Black finished with the fastest time in 11 races, winning nine of them, with the other two counting as exhibitions. With the win, the Aztecs extended their streak of consecutive wins in two games to 45 consecutive wins since January 2018. SDSU boasts three student-athletes who have received weekly awards this season. Meredith Smithbaker was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week for her performance at the GCU Quad Meet in Phoenix, Arizona, October 21-22, as she captured two individual event titles and contributed to three winning relay teams, helping the Aztecs win a 6-0 achieve record that weekend vs. Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount and Seattle U. Earlier that month Kristina Murphy collected MW Swimmer of the Week awards and Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez was named co-diver of the week after the two teammates propelled the Scarlet and Black to a second-place finish at the Chick-fil-A Invitational, October 7-8, in Fresno, California. Since the start of the 2017–18 season, San Diego State has appeared in 12 regular season invitational meetings and has not finished outside the top three in that span. a few third place results. Following this weekend’s encounter, Aztec divers will be back in action next month for the CBU Lancer Diving Invitational. SDSU will compete in the platform competition on Friday, December 16 in Mission Viejo, California, before competing in the 1-meter and 3-meter events on Saturday, December 17 in Riverside, California.

