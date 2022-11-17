LIVE updates | IND VS NZ, 1st T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandyas Team India aim for winning start | Cricket news





Team India will try to hit the reboot button just days after the crash of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they prepare to take on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first of three match T20I series in Wellington on Friday (November 18). Both sides lost semi-finalists at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and will try to come back soon with a winning start in this series. India is led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya and regular skipper Rohit Sharma and former India captain Virat Kohli are both getting a break after the World Cup. Even head coach Rahul Dravid will be missing from this series with National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman set to act as an interim coach in the series. Home side New Zealand, on the other hand, have dropped experienced players like Martin Guptill and Trent Boult for the T20 series and will look to give more chances to players like Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne. Finn Allen was the Kiwi discovery of the World Cup and is now a regular in their line-up. Finns are a very exciting talent, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said during the media interaction earlier this week. Just sleep away from the first #NZvIND T20I #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qiJXEAlG43

BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2022 Team India can give young torn Umran Malik a chance to rattle the Kiwis in windswept Wellington, while young guns Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are expected to open the at bat in the absence of regular openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Watch HERE Live Scores and Updates of India vs New Zealand first T20I in Wellington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/live-cricket-score-ind-vs-nz-1st-t20-cricket-match-2022-today-india-vs-new-zealand-cricket-live-score-and-updates-sky-stadium-wellington-hardik-pandya-kane-williamson-2536822 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos