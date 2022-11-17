Will the Irish make big swings in top transfers?





With Notre Dame football having an up and down season, how heavily should the Irish look at the transfer portal this upcoming off-season? Notre Dame football has numerous position groups that can compete with the best in the entire country. For those who aren’t quite done with snuff, the Irish don’t really have time to wait for all of Coach Freeman’s boys to be on campus in hopes of improvement. The opportunity for student-athletes to progress has always been there; given the more relaxed restrictions, it is now a thriving market for finding new talent. Given academic standards, Notre Dame has been sidelined, so to speak, in recruiting student-athletes from other schools. However, given the ease with which an athlete can enter the portal these days, there are more players available to fit the Notre Dame mold. Given that, the Irish would need to figure out how to somehow secure a transfer if it meant taking the team to new heights. If Caleb Williams or Quinn Ewers had seen Notre Dame fit last year, you might think the team and school would have jumped at the chance. Coach Freeman didn’t want to shake things up too much in his freshman year, though. As a freshman coach, it wouldn’t be the best look to immediately bring in a new and revamped team, especially in certain positions. The loss of Kyle Hamilton is easily justified to bring in Brandon Joseph. Losing Jack Coan and getting sophomore sensation Tyler Buchner, dragging his confidence through the mud early by bringing in a replacement wouldn’t be ideal. Last year saw the portal, according to 247Sports 5 5 stars and 95 4-star players transfer to new schools. Brandon Joseph, Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Jordan Addison, Eli Ricks, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaxson Dart, just to name a few. Speaking of top transfers, Director of Recruiting at 247Sports Steve Wiltfong seems to think there are already some players lined up for their destiny. Pretty interesting stuff and not the least bit surprising. Some elite players expected a portal with destinations where they will land, which are also already planned. If you don’t recruit the portal through the back door, you’ll never be able to get a major player up and running. — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 14, 2022 With a new coach comes the need to exude confidence. Confidence in your players and around the program you believe in your team. Although no player, current or recruit, should be afraid of competition if they are a competitor. Coach Freeman and Rees must do everything possible to increase talent during the Notre Dame football program. Quarterback, defensive back, defensive line, and kicker are just some of the positions they should explore. With an extremely young secondary and the assumption of losing some guys along the defensive line, the portal needs to be thoroughly combed on the defensive side of the ball. Kenny Minchey’s ability is excellent, but if you’re expecting a freshman to be the savior of Notre Dame football, I’ve got news for you, you’ll be disappointed. Although that means there’s another quarterback in the room and ready to compete. It gives the Irish the flexibility to move forward, whether it’s a temporary quarterback for a year or a long-term focus. I suspect we will see the Irish land a handful of impressive transfers in key positions throughout the off-season. Again, this has absolutely nothing to do with the amazing recruiting Freeman has done or the incredible talent currently on the roster. It’s about recruiting guys who can make a difference right away. We’ve seen how well Freeman and his staff can recruit, but not all freshmen can be impactful players when they first set foot on campus. Injecting college football talent into Notre Dame is exactly what this team needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slapthesign.com/2022/11/17/notre-dame-football-will-irish-take-big-swings-top-transfers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos