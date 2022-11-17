Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: ‘A perfect hockey player’





The Blackhawks will officially bring Marian Hossa’s number 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and it will be the first number stopped by the three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015. One day Patrick Kane will have his No. 88 there too. But he’s looking forward to the ceremony honoring Hossa, who won over Chicago when he signed a 12-year deal with the franchise in 2009. “It will be fun to celebrate his great career here in Chicago and see him and some of our old teammates,” said Kane. “He clearly had a great career here and was probably one of the best free agent transfers in Chicago sports history. The way he played the game, the teammate that he was, certainly deserved that honor.” Kane sat next to Hossa in the locker room for six or seven years, so he got to know Hossa pretty well. On and off the ice, Hossa was the ultimate pro, and the way he played and behaved offended many guys. Kane sums up Hossa’s career perfectly here: “Great teammate,” said Kane. “Lots of laughs with him. He always seemed to be very even-tempered no matter what was going on. Whether he was high or low with the team or high or low with himself personally, he always seemed to be the same person. I think that he knew it was a long season, lots of games and wasted no energy getting too high or too low. “Everyone talks about his two-way play, but he also scored 500 goals. He’s quite an impressive offensive player, but he brought a lot to our team. He was just an all-round great guy, great player. A perfect hockey player.” “ Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!







