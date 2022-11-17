NEW @ GISST Table tennis is now called GISST Sport





It is with great pleasure to announce that from next month the GISST program will be expanded and an additional sport will be introduced as part of it – Table tennis. Table tennis will be offered on a trial basis this school year on a small scale, but if there is sufficient interest among students, it may well become a regular GISST sport in the coming years. During the winter season, the FIS offers table tennis training twice a week (Tues/Thurs) for both the U14 and Varsity age categories. We are also hosting the Varsity table tennis tournament during the first weekend of March 2023. Registration GISST Winter Season 2022-23 The online registration for the upcoming winter season opens on Monday 21 November at 5 pm and closes on Friday 2 December at 9 am. To register your child to participate in the FIS Sports Program (GISST), go to the FIS Parent Portal and click on the Booking Activities icon. You can register your child this winter season for any sport offered at his/her level. Admission to a training group is only possible for students who have registered in advance. The GISST training schedule for the upcoming winter season will be available online next week and can be found in the Sports section. Please note: for Basketball, U14 Volleyball and Table Tennis this is a regular season and two training sessions per week are planned. All participants are expected to attend both training sessions, and you are kindly requested to register online for both days. At the same time, we offer some prep season workouts that only happen once a week. New registration fee from January 2023 Please note that due to rising ongoing costs, the GISST registration fee will be increased as of January 1, 2023. The new registration fee for the regular season (training 2x/week) will be 150 euros and for each preparatory season (one training per week) the costs will be 50 euros. At the end of the season you will receive an invoice per sport category for which you have registered. The rates can be found on the Parent Portal. Reminder: Accommodation at GISST Tournaments 2022-23 From this school year, all GISST tournaments are with overnight stays in a hostel/hotel. There will be no family home for SY 2022-23. Accommodation for all participating student-athletes and coaches is arranged by the FIS (in conjunction with a host school) prior to each specific event. While the FIS takes care of transportation and covers tournament costs, families of selected students must pay accommodation costs themselves. These accommodation costs include hostel/hotel, meals, bus shuttle from/to hostel/hotel to location, and are currently estimated at around 140-150 euros per person for a 2-day tournament. There are no additional costs for participation in friendlies. GISST Varsity Football Tournaments, Nov. 24-26 Next week our Varsity Boys and Girls Football teams will travel to Munich (BIS) and Berlin (BERIS) where they will participate in the final GISST Varsity Football tournaments. Both teams will travel by bus, accompanied by their coaches mr. Amaro and mr. Orellana Prado, as well as Mrs. Aissen and Mrs. Perform as facilitators. All players and their families have been informed about the selection and travel arrangements. Good luck everyone! For questions, please contact [email protected], the FIS Athletics Director.

