Iowa Football: Are the Hawkeyes going back to Indy?





Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a poll of fans in the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions to the most connected Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Register here Participate. This football season in Iowa has been an absolute rollercoaster. Less than a month ago, the discussion at most water coolers and message boards was largely about who should be fired because of the miserable direction the season was heading. Iowa was under .500 this year and was at the very bottom of the Big Ten West standings. Now Iowa enters a showdown ahead of Floyd of Rosedale for a tie for first place in the West and is eligible. The Hawkeyes are officially in the driving seat for the West and Illinois now faces a trip to Ann Arbor where Draft Kings Sports Book has them as 18-point underdogs for the Michigan Wolverines. Iowa owns the tiebreaker with Purdue and a win over Minnesota on Saturday would put the Hawkeyes alone with the aforementioned Boilermakers in the Big Ten West standings. But getting past the Gophers won’t be an easy task. Minnesota, for their part, is also still alive in the West. Unlike Iowa, they lost to Purdue and so need the Boilers to lose to Northwestern or Indiana to win the West, but they will play for that chance and Floyd on Saturday. So we want to know, Hawkeye fans, what you guys think will happen both on Saturday and the rest of the way. Can Iowa win on the road this weekend despite being 3-point underdogs to the Gophers? And if they do, will they get the help they need from Illinois? Who will win the West and how many wins will the Hawkeyes finish with in 2023? As always, stay tuned as we’ll update you on the results later this week.

