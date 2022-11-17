Which current NHL players will make it to the Hockey Hall of Fame?





You would absolutely hate my Hockey Hall of Fame. It would be more exclusive than a dating app for single billionaires. In the current setup, too many mortals gain immortality. To be anchored with the likes of Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Nicklas Lidstrom is counted among one of the greatest athletes in professional sports history. No compiler. Not a coattail rider. Someone who defined their NHL era, redefining aspects of the game in the process. The current active players who would make my Hockey Hall of Fame: Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Patrice Bergeron, Victor Hedman, and Connor McDavid. Crosby is the most dominant, complete player of his time. Given that era, I think he easily cracks the top 10 forwards of all time and could even be in the top 5. Also given that era, Ovechkin is the best goalscorer in NHL history, with or without destroying Gretzky’s career. Bergeron doesn’t have the same level of statistical impact, but he retires as the best defensive center of all time, who was the engine for one of the most consistently great teams of his time. Hedman and Erik Karlsson both climbed the ladder to simultaneously take Lidstrom’s vacant “NHL’s Best Defenseman” title, but Karlsson slumped back to the ring’s canvas. Hedman wore that belt through six straight Norris Trophy nominations, one win, a Conn Smythe and back-to-back Stanley Cups. (Karlsson still has the briefcase with a contract for a possible rematch.) I know some may believe it is far too soon to confer this honor on McDavid, who has played 504 games in eight seasons. I would say that with 729 points in those games, two MVP trophies (and four times as a finalist), McDavid has had one of the most dominant multi-season runs in sports history, period. He could be knocked out by Thanos tomorrow and would have had a career in the Hall of Fame in both dominance and influence.

