Wildcats Set for Big Five game in Penn





Villanova returns to action on Thursday, November 17 with a Big Five game at Penn. The Wildcats enter the game at number 24 with a 2-0 record, while Penn is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Big Five play. This will be Villanova’s first Big Five game of the season. The tip at The Palestra is at 7pm On the team’s final outing, the Wildcats recorded a 69–59 victory over the No. 25 seed at Princeton. In victory, senior striker Maddy Siegrist led the way with 32 points and 13 rebounds. She was 12-of-17 from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point range and 5-of-5 from the foul line. Sophomore security guard Lucy Olsen achieved 18 points. Princeton got the pace from Julia Cunningham with 18 points. Before the game, Villanova was 24 of 53 from the field (45.3%), 7 of 17 from three-point range (41.2%), and 14 of 16 from the foul line (87.5%), as the Tigers shot 38.6 percent from the field (22-of-57), 47.6 percent from behind the arc (10-of-21), and 71.4 percent from the charity streak (5-of-7). Villanova had a 34-32 lead on the backboards. For the first time since January 1, 2018, the Villanova Wildcats cracked into the Top 25 the Associated Press poll. The Wildcats earned 60 points and came in at number 24 in the poll. Villanova is the first team to receive votes in the Coaches Poll. Siegrist has been named the BIG EAST Player of the Week for her efforts in two wins during the opening week of the season. In road wins over Marist and No. 25 Princeton, Siegrist averaged 26.5 points per game and 12.0 rebounds per game and shot 55.5 percent from the field (20-of-36) and 42.8 percent from three-point range (3 -of-7). ). Her best performance of the week was a 69-59 win over Princeton when she had 32 points and 13 rebounds. The 32 points came on 12-of-17 shooting, including a 3-of-4 attempt from three-point range and a 5-of-5 performance from the foul line. In the season opening with Marist, Siegrist recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds. Villanova will play his second Ivy League opponent in a row on Thursday night when the Wildcats play Penn. In the history of the program, the Wildcats have recorded a 68-11 (.860) record against Ivy League teams. The 68-11 record includes 45-3 to Penn, 13-7 to Princeton, 3-0 to Harvard, 2-0 to Dartmouth, 2-1 to Brown and 1-0 to Cornell, Columbia and Yale. Over the years, Villanova has had great success against the Penn Quakers. Villanova comes into action on Thursday-evening, leading the all-time series 54-3. The Wildcats have won 17 of their last 18 games against the Quakers. Penn’s only win in the stretch came during the 2017-18 season (79-77 on January 17, 2018). The Wildcats come into play against Penn with an all-time Big Five record of 125-41 (.753). The 125 wins are the most wins of any Big Five women’s program. Saint Joseph’s is second with 112 Big Five wins. Villanova travels to Temple on Sunday night to face the Owls in a Big Five game. Playtime at the Liacouras Center is set at 5:00 PM

