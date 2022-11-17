





Brooks and Brathwaite open tour with solid century grandstand West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks both earned half-centuries when they added a top-quality opening century standoff against a combined NSW and ACT XI on the opening day of their tour match against a combined NSW and ACT XI. The pair added 133 with Brathwaite (75 off 114 balls with 10 fours) and Brooks (56 off 116 balls with five fours) playing several attractive strokes in the early exchanges at the Philip Oval on Thursday. Scorecard here: https://bit.ly/3X7ruWi The sun is shining in Canberra: 15 degrees this morning on Day 1 of West Indies v ACT/NSW XI at Philip Oval The game starts at 7:30 PM East Caribbean/6:30 PM Jamaica West Indies strike first! pic.twitter.com/C2JwQcdOMF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 16, 2022 The West Indies will resume Friday morning (Thurs-eveningCaribbean Time) at 297-5 with Jason Holder on 50 not out the third half century of the innings and Jermaine Blackwood on 42 not out. Holder has seen 75 balls and hit 10 fours so far, while Blackwood has seen 141 balls with four boundaries. Left arm orthodox spinner Riley Ayre (3-70) bowled well to put the West Indies up 207-5 shortly after tea, before Holder delivered some positive shots and Blackwood skillfully bounced the visitors to the end. They have added 92 for the sixth wicket so far.

The West Indies were without opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul who is unwell. The upcoming series against Australia will feature two test matches for the Sir Frank Worrell trophy. The first test is at Perth Stadium (30 November to 4 December) and the second test is a pink ball day/night match at Adelaide Oval (8-12 December). Full selection: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales , Devon Thomas Full tour schedule November 17-19: against ACT/NSW XI at Philip Oval, Canberra November 23-26:v Premiers XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night) November 30 to December 4:1st Test at Perth Stadium, Perth December 8-12:2nd Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night)

