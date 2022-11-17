Class A state title game live updates, analysis

It’s finally here. The two days that high school football fans have been waiting for since mid-August have arrived in Cedar Falls.

Starting today and through Friday evening, seven state champions will be crowned in the UNI-Dome. Today we have three games on tap and six teams battling for their right to claim the throne atop their class football mountain.

In the first game of the day, No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s came away with a huge win, 38-16, over WACO.

Now, West Hancock takes on Grundy Center at 1 p.m. for the Class A state championship. This is also an undefeated battle, but these two teams both know what it’s like to play with everything on the line. This is a rematch of the 2021 State Championship game, which West Hancock won 19-14. The Spartans are back in the last game of the season for the fourth year in a row, but they have never walked away with the ultimate prize.

Follow along here as we bring you the latest updates to each game as they happen. If you can't make it to Cedar Falls for any of the games, you can stream all three games thanks to the Iowa High School Sports Network.

FINAL: 27 Grundy Center, West Hancock 0

Well, the Spartans finally did it: Grundy Center won a state title against West Hancock and did it in style. The Spartans defeated the Eagles to win the Class A state title. Colin Gordon had 10 completions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, as well as scoring a rushing touchdown and two field goals. Tate Jirovsky caught both touchdown passes. Justin Knaack grabbed 103 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Grundy Center ends its state title season with a perfect record.

7:41/Q4: Spartans seal the deal

Grundy Center pulled ahead just a few feet from Colin Gordon. Spartans now have a 27-0 lead and are about half a quarter away from their first state championship since 1988 if the defense can hold off West Hancock.

End of Third Quarter: 20 Grundy Center, 0 West Hancock

The Spartans defense continues to keep West Hancock off the scoreboard. Grundy Center has the ball on 2nd and 10 from the 37 yard line.

4:00/Q3: Spartans score first points of second half

Grundy Center started the second half as it did the first: with a Colin Gordon field goal. The Spartans have a 20-0 lead over West Hancock.

HALF TIME: 17 Grundy Center, 0 West Hancock

Two touchdowns from Colin Gordon to Tate Jirovsky and a 31-yard field from Gordon give Grundy Center a solid lead heading into the locker room. West Hancock has had some nice moments and the Eagles will be allowed to start the second half.

0:24/Q2: Grundy Center doesn’t want to lose

The Spartans extend their lead, 17-0, with a last-minute touchdown from Colin Gordon to Tate Jirovsky. Grundy Center’s defense still holds, as West Hancock has no point on the board.

9:35/Q2: Spartans get the ball back after an interception

Mitchell Smith’s pass was deflected by a Grundy Center defender and landed in the hands of Patrick Brown. After a false start penalty, the Spartans take over on 1st-15 from the 39-yard line.

End of the first quarter: Grundy Center still on top

West Hancock has managed to make some solid defensive stops against the Spartans, but the Eagles haven’t put any points on the board yet. West Hancock begins the second quarter with possession at the 22-yard line. It’s 3rd and 1, with the Eagles trailing 10-0.

6:43/Q1: Grundy Center comes first on the board

Colin Gordon completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tate Jirovsky for the first points of the championship. Gordon’s kick after that was good and with the Spartans’ field goal to open the game, Grundy Center is leading 10-0 late in the first quarter.

Class A Championship between Grundy Center and West Hancock underway

Time for the second state title game of the day. Grundy Center and West Hancock, both with 12-0 records, will battle for the championship trophy. These two teams know each other all too well. The Eagles and Spartans have played each other three of the past four years (2019, 2021, 2022). It was West Hancock who won the title in 2019 and 2021.

FINAL: St. Mary’s 38-16 WACO

The Hawks dominately claim the 8-player state title over WACO.

END OF THIRD: St. Mary’s 38-9 WACO

There was a lot of scoring in that frame. WACO got the first landing of the morning, but St. Mary’s has two. WACO needs a miracle in the last 12 minutes to clinch the state title.

HALFTIME: St Mary’s 24-3 WACO

St. Mary’s get the ball to start the second half, hoping to increase their lead.

WACO enters the board

After the Warriors’ first big play of the day, a 34-yard fly by Oleh Stefanchuk, WACO finally got on the board. They couldn’t find the end zone, but got three points thanks to a 48-yard field goal by Simeon Reichenbach.

St. Mary’s up 24-3 late in the half.

St. Mary’s defense comes up big again

The WACO offense finally got something going, driving down inside the St. Mary’s 10-yard line and in prime position to score. But then a hit from Ryan Willman knocked the ball out of the arms of a WACO rusher. The Hawks have recovered it on their own 3-yard line and are driving the other way.

St. Mary’s is still leading 24-0

St. Mary’s turns blocked staircase into TD

St. Mary’s defense has been stifling so far today. They forced a three-and-out, a fumble, a turnover on downs and now a blocked punt. Collin Homan broke through the line and got his hand on the kick, which fell straight to Braxton Kniep at the WACO 8-yard line.

Two plays later, the Hawks found the end zone on a six-yard score from Cael Ortmann to Brenden Fisch. They failed the 2-point conversion, but still led 24-0 early in the second.

WACO turns it around and puts St. Mary’s in a prime location

WACO faced a fourth deep in their own end and lost 20 yards, returning the ball to the Hawks just three yards from the end zone. Just two plays later, St. Mary’s made them pay when Brenden Fisch found paydirt six feet out.

The 2-point conversion attempt failed. St. Mary’s leads 18-0 early in the second quarter.

END OF 1: St. Mary’s 12-0 WACO

So far it’s all been Hawks. WACO does not yet have a first in the offense. The Warriors will face a third and eleven deep in their own half to begin the second quarter.

Disaster for WACO turns into St. Mary’s score

With their backs to their own goal line, WACO couldn’t afford to cough up the ball. But that’s exactly what they did. St. Mary’s defensive lineman Kaden Groepper broke through the line and got his hand on WACO QB Isaac Oswald’s arm as he attempted to deliver the ball. It caused a fumble and Jaxon Bunkers recovered for the Hawks and walked into the endzone from yards out.

PAT went wide right so St. Mary’s lead 12-0 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

WACO defense holds up at critical juncture.

On just the second play of the drive, St. Mary’s QB Cael Ortmann hit Jaxon Bunkers en route for a 48-yard gain to get into WACO territory. However, the Warriors defense stood strong, forcing a turnover on downs after a failed fourth-and-goal play from the 4-yard line.

However, the WACO attack will have to get something going quickly. They haven’t had a first today with just over a minute left in the first quarter.

Hawks on WACO

Offside third down by WACO extends the Hawks drive. St. Mary’s drove into Warrior territory

A critical fourth and second conversion to Alex Schroeder moved the Hawks into the red zone and set up a short touchdown three runs later that was run by Brenden Fisch.

However, the 2-point conversion attempt failed. St. Mary’s leads 6-0 about halfway through the opening frame.

We’re on our way to the UNI-Dome

WACO gets the ball first. They start their opening drive around the 25 yard line.

The last game of the day on Thursday is for all class 4A marbles. Lewis Central meets top division Cedar Rapids Xavier at 7pm in yet another battle between undefeated teams. The Titans are the defending state champions, led by quarterback Braylon Kammrad and their powerhouse offense. It should be a fun game, with that offense taking on the stingy Xavier defense.

