Fall season draws to a close for Utah Tennis – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Jibon ASM Asib Utah women’s tennis head coach Ric Mortera congratulates the players on winning New Mexico State University in an NCAA dual Meet at the Jon M. Huntsman Tennis Center on Feb. 4, 2021. (Photo by Abu Asib | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Utah Women’s Jolene Watanabe Classic The Lady Utes got in on their last action of the fall season when they traveled to Las Vegas this past weekend to compete in the Jolene Watanabe Classic hosted by UNLV. After another disappointing performance at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational, the Utes looked to it finish strong by participating in doubles and singles matches. Anastasia Goncharova and Marcela Lopez were together while Samantha Horwood and Katya Hersh formed the second duo. For singles, Goncharova, Lopez, Horwood and Hersh all represented the U. Goncharova and Lopez made the last of the double flight flight 1 and they came out with the title after defeating UNLV’s Molly Helgesson and Zita Kovacs 6-1. In the doubles consolation final, Horwood and Hersh could not match their teammates’ performance as they fell to OU’s Karin Young and Ares Teixido Garcia 2-6. Goncharova advanced to the singles flights, losing to SDSU’s Andjela Skrobonja in straight sets 4–6, 1–6. Fortunately, Lopez came through again for the Utes as she won her second title by beating SDSU’s Alicia Melosch in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Former Utah tennis player Anya Lamoreauxwho moved to Iowa after last season, defeated Horwood in the consolation final 6-2, 6-4, and to close out the day, Hersh defeated LBSU’s Sheena Masuda 6-3, 6-0. Head coach Ric Mortera has been pleased with Lopez and her game so far. mention“I’m excited and proud for Marcela to come here and take the first two titles of her young career.” He continued with some positive outlook heading into the break before the spring season kicks off. Overall we got a lot of valuable information on where we can improve and this was a productive weekend. I look forward to going home and getting ready for spring.” Immediately successful weekend who took home some silverware, the Lady Utes will certainly look to build on that fine form and emulate their previous spring season. Utah Men’s LMU Invitation Last weekend, the Utah gentlemen tennis team traveled to Los Angeles for a final tune-up before the fall season ended. After a decent performance from the previous timeout, the team just wanted to stay in shape heading into this tournament. Mateo Julio, Jayson Blando, Geremia Rossi, Charlie Spina, Rian Ta and Dylan Applegate all competed. The men go into hiatus to also replicate their record-breaking spring season from last year and with some impressive performances throughout this fall season along with some silverware to show for it, they look poised to put on a good run. [email protected] @_e__g__m_

