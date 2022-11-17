Hockey, foraging animals help inform digital communication theory





Aaron Wagner, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Cornell, has pondered the fundamental assumptions surrounding the use of feedback information in digital communication strategies since he was a graduate student. Almost every communication system contains some form of feedback. In practice, forward communication links are usually paired with a feedback link from the receiver to the transmitter, facilitating communication in both directions. Various methods of using feedback links in digital communication have been well established for decades, and while common in practice, how to use them most effectively is not well understood in theory. Wagner wondered if the list was complete. Was there a new method of using feedback that hadn’t been discovered after all these years? Inspiration came from some unlikely sources: ecology and sport. Animals have been observed to follow riskier foraging strategies when near starvation and less risky strategies when food reserves are high. Similar behavior is found in sports such as hockey when a team pulls its goalkeeper to field an extra offensive player if it loses late in the game. Risky strategies make more sense when careful play is guaranteed to lose. Sometimes it’s okay to be shy, but as circumstances change, strategies need to get bolder. That idea could also be applied to communications, if applied properly, Wagner said, and despite the maturity of the field, it had never been noticed before. The idea is that the transmitter can track the progress of communication through the feedback link and switch to a bold signaling strategy when failure seems likely, similar to a hockey team pulling its goalie. Wagner, in collaboration with Nirmal Shende, Ph.D. 19, and Ycel Altu, Ph.D. 13, described the idea, which they called timid/bold coding, in their paper titled A new method of using feedback to improve coding performancewhich was published in the IEEE Transactions on Information Theory and recently recognized with the 2022 IEEEInformation Theory Society Paper Award. We found a new way to use the feedback link to improve communication, Wagner said. It’s qualitatively different from what came before, and it offers a new way of looking at a question that was considered solved long ago. In the context of feedback communication, timid/bold coding improves achievable data rates compared to the best non-feedback schemes for certain types of channels. The team showed that for a large group of channels, feedback is only useful if timid/bold coding applies. So it’s unlikely that there’s another mechanism for using feedback lurking, waiting to be discovered, Wagner said. Researchers and engineers now have another proven method of using feedback links to improve their designs. Wagner, for his part, found himself approaching personal and professional decisions differently after working on this project. Play timidly if you expect to win and play boldly if you expect to lose, it’s a useful rule for many aspects of life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2022/11/hockey-foraging-animals-help-inform-digital-communications-theory The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos