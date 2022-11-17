Phillips, Christopulos, Doherty-Herwitz named captain for 2023





The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team has announced their roster of captains for the 2023 season. Head coach Chuck Chmilka entering its 14th season, the team announced and the coaches voted and selected this fall Sam Phillips , Taylor Christopheros and Liam Doherty-Herwitz to lead the team for the upcoming season. Sam Phillips enters his senior year as one of three captains selected for the 2023 season. Phillips competed on floor and horizontal bar in the 2021 NCAA Team Qualifier and Finals and added rings, vault and parallel bars in the NCAA Team Qualifier and 2022 Finals. His performance at these events helped the Huskers to a fourth-place finish in both leagues post-season. Phillips is also a six-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and a recipient of the Nebraska Gold Academic Medallion. The Big Ten Conference has also recognized his academic success, earning Academic All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022, and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors in 2022. The College Gymnastics Association (CGA) named Phillips the CGA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors awarded in 2021 and 2022. Most recently, Phillips was named to the First-Team All-Big Team in 2022 and Big Ten High Bar bronze medalist in 2021. Phillips competed regularly during the 2022 season, earning five individual titles and five career – high scores. Phillips is a community leader who deserves a spot on the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team for his dedication to serving the Lincoln community in 2021 and 2022. Taylor Christopheros will enter his junior year as captain for the 2023 season. Christopulos has competed consistently for the Huskers since joining the team in 2021, performing as an All-American on vault and earning a total of 7 combined titles on vault and rings in his career. Christopulos participated in the NCAA Team Qualifiers and Team Finals in 2021 and 2022, helping the Huskers to a fourth-place finish in both competitions. In his debut year, Christopulos won the Outstanding Male Newcomer award from Nebraska Athletic and was named a four-time NCAA Rookie of the Week and a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week in 2021. The Big Ten Conference has also recognized the junior’s success with the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Silver Medalist. Christopulos is a four-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll, a high-achieving example in the classroom following his awards of Academic All-Big Ten, Nebraska Silver Academic Medallion, and ultimately a spot on the 2022 Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. Next to Phillips and Christopulos, senior Liam Doherty-Herwitz will lead the team as one of the captains for the 2023 season. Doherty-Herwitz highlights the 2022 season as a participant in the NCAA Team Qualifiers and Finals on rings, earning a fourth-place finish on the podium for the Big Red. Doherty-Herwitz has seen success in the high honors class collecting Academic All-Big Ten and Nebraska Bronze Academic Medallion honors in 2022. A two-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll recipient, Doherty-Herwitz also performs consistently for NOW, earning a vault title and 3 career high scores during the 2022 season. Phillips, Christopulos and Doherty-Herwitz look set to not only prevail but lead the team back to the NCAA Championship Finals after finishing the 2022 season with a fourth-place finish on the podium.



