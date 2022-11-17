The race for the highest team ranking gets under way after the exciting T20 World Cup





Newly crowned T20 World Champion England close in on India at the top of the MRF Tires ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

The gap between the top two men’s T20I teams is starting to narrow as England are within reach of table toppers India. England’s triumphant ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign has cut the difference between the two sides to just three points.

England’s winning moments | ICC Men’s T20WC 2022 Before the start of the T20 World Cup, India (268) had a five-point lead over England (263). Rohit Sharma’s men went on to win four of their five group stage matches, while England managed to win just three, further widening the gap to six points ahead of their semi-final. In the semi-finals, Jos Buttler’s men crushed India by 10 wickets in a one-sided encounter and followed it up with a thrilling victory over Pakistan to clinch the T20 World Cup title in the MCG.

Extra Cover: Unseen footage of England and India’s semi-final clash T20WC 2022 The unseen footage of England’s victory over India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide. As things stand, India is on top with 268 points, while England is on 265. Pakistan is in third place with 258 points, followed by South Africa (256), New Zealand (253) and Australia (252). Pakistan started the T20 World Cup with 259 points and, despite reaching the final, lost a rating point in the T20I Team Rankings at the end of the tournament. That was because Babar Azam’s men lost three of the six games, including the final against England. With less than 12 months to go until the Cricket World Cup, there will be very little T20 action. Though India has a chance to widen the gap at the top when they face New Zealand in the three match T20I series which kicks off in Wellington on November 18. A 3-0 result in favor of India – who will be led by dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya – would take them to 269 rating points. On the other hand, if Kane Williamson’s New Zealand administers a 3-0 whitewash, England will take over the top spot from India, while the Black Caps themselves close in ahead of South Africa and Pakistan.

The best of Suryakumar Yadav so far | T20WC 2022 Highlights of Indian star Suryakumar Yadav so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

