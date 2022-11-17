Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Turin Thriller, Sets Andrey Rublev Blockbuster In Turin | ATP tour
In one of the games of the season, Stefanos Tsitsipas stepped up and performed on Wednesday as he clawed past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(11), 7-6(1) to boost his semi-final hopes in Turin to give.
In the 11th chapter of their long-standing ATP Head2Head rivalry, it was Tsitsipas who was victorious in a thrilling, chaotic clash that swung back and forth in the Pala Alpitour.
The Greek squandered three match points in the second set, before regaining his focus, rallied from 3-5 in the third set to finally prevail after two hours and 21 minutes, improving to 4-7 in his ATP Head2Head series against Medvedev .
“It was very exhausting out there,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m so glad I got over this and was able to enjoy it with the crowd. It’s a great win and I’m extremely proud of the way I thought. It never seemed to end for me. Even in the last game when he was serving I still felt if I could put a few balls in there would be a chance. [itself]and it did.
“It was great to get back into the game, I felt reborn and what a great way to end it.”
Stepping inside the baseline at every opportunity, the Greek moved forward effectively as he took advantage of Medvedev’s deep position on the pitch to score points at the net. He took 80 percent (36/45) of the points at the net while fouling the fourth seed with his heavy blows in the fast conditions to prevail.
Tsitsipas kept his semifinal hopes alive after his Tour-leading 61st win of the season. The 24-year-old will face Andrey Rublev in a winner-takes-all clash on Friday, with both having a 1-1 record in Turin. Novak Djokovic has already qualified for the semi-finals.
Tsitsipas is aiming to become the 11th player to win multiple Nitto ATP Finals titles this week in Turin. The Greek triumphed on his debut at the prestigious year-end event in 2019, beating Dominic Thiem in the final.
In front of a packed crowd at the Pala Alpitour, Tsitsipas and Medvedev put on a nightly show with their fierce ball attacks and all-court play. In an impressive performance in the first set, the Greek took 93 percent (14/15) of the points at the net and beat 12 winners to progress.
After both were strong serving in the second set, Tsitsipas rallied from 1/4 into the tie-break to move to match point. However, Medvedev refused to leave and won a series of long exchanges as he saved three match points to stay alive. He then sent in a smash on his fourth set point to force a decider.
The fourth seed looked on course for a dramatic comeback as he led 5-3 in the third set, but Tsitsipas showed his big game mentality and broke back for 5-5. He then held his nerve in the tiebreaker to triumph, raising his arms in delight.
“[It was] terrible not to serve it out, especially on such [a] fast court,” Medvedev said at his post-match press conference [serve] in the first game of the match, which is never good, but can happen. You need some time to get into the game.
“Then I didn’t get a break point until I got a break in the third [set]. I didn’t really feel much nerves. I just had to play better and serve better.”
Tsitsipas is now 3-0 in third set tiebreaks at the Nitto ATP Finals, having passed Thiem in 2019 and Rublev in 2020.
Medvedev won the trophy at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2020 before reaching the final last season. However, the 26-year-old is out of this year’s edition, having also lost to Andrey Rublev this week.
Did you know?
There were three tiebreaks in the third set at the Nitto ATP Finals this season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-tsitsipas-turin-2022-wednesday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Turin Thriller, Sets Andrey Rublev Blockbuster In Turin | ATP tour
- The Daily Wire Lines Up Series Adaptation of Ayn Rand’s Dystopian Novel Atlas Shrugged
- Settlement with Google Increases Focus on Data Practices
- The first joint summit between WHO and the World Health Summit strengthens cooperation with a diverse range of partners
- DeSantis tells people to take it easy on Trump’s 2024 speech
- Zara union calls for Black Friday strike in fashion group’s hometown
- Strong earthquake hits West Texas. Buildings shaking in San Antonio
- Trumps played role in fraudulent scheme, Allen Weisselberg testifies at company trial
- Intense activity can only make your heart stronger, ‘preparation’ is what helps your body adapt to it: actor Rahul Dev
- Conference in the United States: Boris Johnson received 315,000 euros for a speech
- College Football Rumors: A Reckoning For Kentucky Wildcats Staff?
- Vuzix Ultralite Wins CES 2023 Innovation Awards