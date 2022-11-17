Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Turin Thriller, Sets Andrey Rublev Blockbuster In Turin | ATP tour

In one of the games of the season, Stefanos Tsitsipas stepped up and performed on Wednesday as he clawed past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(11), 7-6(1) to boost his semi-final hopes in Turin to give.

In the 11th chapter of their long-standing ATP Head2Head rivalry, it was Tsitsipas who was victorious in a thrilling, chaotic clash that swung back and forth in the Pala Alpitour.

The Greek squandered three match points in the second set, before regaining his focus, rallied from 3-5 in the third set to finally prevail after two hours and 21 minutes, improving to 4-7 in his ATP Head2Head series against Medvedev .

“It was very exhausting out there,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m so glad I got over this and was able to enjoy it with the crowd. It’s a great win and I’m extremely proud of the way I thought. It never seemed to end for me. Even in the last game when he was serving I still felt if I could put a few balls in there would be a chance. [itself]and it did.

“It was great to get back into the game, I felt reborn and what a great way to end it.”

Stepping inside the baseline at every opportunity, the Greek moved forward effectively as he took advantage of Medvedev’s deep position on the pitch to score points at the net. He took 80 percent (36/45) of the points at the net while fouling the fourth seed with his heavy blows in the fast conditions to prevail.

Tsitsipas kept his semifinal hopes alive after his Tour-leading 61st win of the season. The 24-year-old will face Andrey Rublev in a winner-takes-all clash on Friday, with both having a 1-1 record in Turin. Novak Djokovic has already qualified for the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas is aiming to become the 11th player to win multiple Nitto ATP Finals titles this week in Turin. The Greek triumphed on his debut at the prestigious year-end event in 2019, beating Dominic Thiem in the final.







In front of a packed crowd at the Pala Alpitour, Tsitsipas and Medvedev put on a nightly show with their fierce ball attacks and all-court play. In an impressive performance in the first set, the Greek took 93 percent (14/15) of the points at the net and beat 12 winners to progress.

After both were strong serving in the second set, Tsitsipas rallied from 1/4 into the tie-break to move to match point. However, Medvedev refused to leave and won a series of long exchanges as he saved three match points to stay alive. He then sent in a smash on his fourth set point to force a decider.

The fourth seed looked on course for a dramatic comeback as he led 5-3 in the third set, but Tsitsipas showed his big game mentality and broke back for 5-5. He then held his nerve in the tiebreaker to triumph, raising his arms in delight.

“[It was] terrible not to serve it out, especially on such [a] fast court,” Medvedev said at his post-match press conference [serve] in the first game of the match, which is never good, but can happen. You need some time to get into the game.

“Then I didn’t get a break point until I got a break in the third [set]. I didn’t really feel much nerves. I just had to play better and serve better.”

Tsitsipas is now 3-0 in third set tiebreaks at the Nitto ATP Finals, having passed Thiem in 2019 and Rublev in 2020.

Medvedev won the trophy at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2020 before reaching the final last season. However, the 26-year-old is out of this year’s edition, having also lost to Andrey Rublev this week.

Did you know?

There were three tiebreaks in the third set at the Nitto ATP Finals this season.