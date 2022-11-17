Men’s Hockey Heads To Colgate Friday; Cornell Saturday





PROVISION, RI The Brown Bears (1-4-1, 1-4-1 ECAC) continued their conference play with a road trip to take on the Colgate Raiders (4-7-1, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Friday before they face the Cornell Big Red (2-4-0, 2-2-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and on Stretch Internet internationally. EXPLORE THE BEARS Brown begins the weekend trip after losing a pair of ECAC games by one goal last weekend at Meehan Auditorium. The Bears went down 4-3 to the fifth-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday and 1-0 to Princeton on Saturday.

James Crossman and Cole Quisenberry lead the team by two goals each, with Quisenberry holding onto the team lead in points (4). sophomore Matt Suton leads the team with three assists. In total, eight Bears have multiple points this season.

Brown's power play has netted three goals in 19 attempts (16.5%), while the penalty kill has netted 10 goals in 36 attempts (72.2%). EXPLORE THE RAIDERS Going into the weekend with a dozen games played this fall, the Raiders have an overall record of 4-7-1 and a 2-2-0 ECAC conference score.

Colgate was swept by Northern Michigan to open the season before split weekend series with Arizona State and Merrimack. The Raiders finished the non-conference stretch with a home loss and tie to the Vermont Catamounts.

In conference play, Colgate took wins over Princeton and St. Lawrence while falling to Quinnipiac and Clarkson.

Alex Young, Colton Young and Matt Verboon – Colgate’s top three scorers from 2021-22 – will return in 2022-23. Alex leads the team by 10 points this season and Verboon is second by 8 points alongside Alex DiPaolo.

Carter Gylander has started all 12 games between the pipes for the Raiders and has a 2.51 goals against average and .923 save percentage. His save percentage ranks fourth in the ECAC.

Colgate’s power play ranks ninth in the ECAC with eight goals in 49 attempts (16.3%). The Raider penalty kill ranks third in the league with eight goals conceded in 48 attempts (83.3%). THE SEASONS OF THE 2021-22 SEASON Colgate beat Brown 6-0 at home last November, scoring two goals per period en route to victory.

The Bears and Raiders skated to a 1-1 tie at the Meehan Auditorium on Valentine’s Day. Tristan Crozier and Josh McKechney scored in the ECAC tie. EXPLORING THE BIG RED Cornell goes into the weekend with a 2-4-0 overall record and 2-2-0 ECAC score.

The Big Red opened the season on the road with consecutive losses to Minnesota-Duluth, 3-2 and 4-2.

Cornell then won against Princeton and St. Lawrence while falling to Quinnipiac and Clarkson.

Max Andreev leads the Big Red with two goals and five points in six games. Nine other Cornell skaters have multiple points at this point in the season.

Between pipes, Ian Shane has made five starts between pipes for Cornell. He has a 1.88 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

Cornell’s power play has just three goals in 26 attempts (11.5%) to finish tenth in the conference. Cornell’s penalty kill killed 23 of 27 penalties (85.2%) and now ranks second in the league. THE SEASONS OF THE 2021-22 SEASON Cornell won a 3-2 victory over a depleted Brown team at Lynah Rink last November. Cole Quisenberry and Michael Maloney scored for Brown to erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime.

Brown recorded a 2-1 victory over the Big Red to close out the season series at the Meehan Auditorium in February. Justin Jallen doubled Brown's lead late in the third period and the Bears held on for the win. DOUBLE PROBLEM freshman Ryan Bottrill recorded his first career multipoint game with two assists against Quinnipiac (November 11).

recorded his first career multipoint game with two assists against Quinnipiac (November 11). Quisenberry recorded his second career multipoint game with a goal and assist against Quinnipiac (November 11).

Senior Bradley Coco recorded his second career multipoint game with a goal and assist at Dartmouth (November 5). BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

