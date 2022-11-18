Sports
With Ivy Title Hopes Alive, Football #22 visits Princeton Saturday
american football
PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania football team has one last chance to make a statement when it heads to Princeton on Saturday afternoon for the final game of the 2022 season.
The Quakers (7-2, 4-2) are looking to recover from a loss to Harvard last weekend at Franklin Field and will look to do so with major Ivy title implications on the line.
GAME 10 PENN on #22 PRINCETON
Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon
Princeton Stadium | Princeton, New Jersey
NBC Sports Philadelphia | Watch live on ESPN+($) |Listen live(BLOOD) |Live statistics
Penn Game Notes (PDF) | Princeton Game Notes
The Princeton Series
Penn’s history with Princeton has had some major ebbs and flows with how the matchup has played out. The Tigers hold the all-time lead, 69-42-1 including six of the last 10 games and a current three-game win streak. The Quakers are looking for their first victory over Princeton since 2017 and their first victory against the team on the road since 2012.
I didn’t see that coming
Remember how last week we said it was the surprise of the season (when Columbia beat Harvard to get its first Ivy win)? Well, we were sent straight as Princeton was knocked out of the ranks of the undefeated by Yale to turn the Ivy title race upside down with just one game left. The Tigers had a one-touchdown lead going into halftime, but the Bulldogs cashed in 17 unanswered points to take a 24-14 lead with only a quarter left. A 22-yard touchdown pass from Blake Senstrom to Carson Bobo to make it 24-20 made it interesting, but Yale held off the visitors to hand Princeton its first loss of the year.
Sharing is caring
Well, we have a potential history maker on our hands as the extremely rare quadruple share of the Ivy title is in play after Penn’s loss to Harvard and Princeton’s loss to Yale this past weekend. It’s even more surprising considering the Crimson were almost completely written off mathematically after their loss to Columbia two weeks ago. Now things are a bit different as Penn becomes Harvard fans and vice versa heading into the final weekend of the season. The Ivy League title has been shared for the past two seasons (in 2019 and 2021) and has been shared three ways four times (1966, 1969, 1982 and 2015), but never four ways. The Quakers will try for their 19th Ivy title in program history (second highest in history) and first since 2016 with a win on Saturday and a Crimson win over Yale at Cambridge.
Bad luck
The good news? Penn still has a shot at winning the Ivy League title. The bad news? The odds got a lot smaller after Saturday’s loss to Harvard. The Quakers got their first loss at Franklin Field this season with a 37-14 loss to the Crimson on Saturday and it was never really close after that. Julian Stokes rushed for a two-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7–7. Harvard defeated the Quakers 24-0 in the next few quarters to lead 31-7 with 13 to play in the third stanza. Rory Starkey Jr. caught a five-yard pass from Aidan Sayin with 10 minutes remaining, he trimmed the deficit to 31-14, but the Crimson added two Jonah Lipel field goals to complete a 37-14 win.
It’s him!
Starkey, Jr. starred in Saturday’s passing game against Harvard, totaling eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the loss. It was the fourth time in his career that he received at least 100 yards and the first in 2022.
More goals
Although he was the lead man, Sayin didn’t just pitch to Starkey, Jr. last weekend, as nine different receivers caught a pass from both Sayin and backup Liam O’Brien. Trey Flowers had four catches, Joshua Casilli added three each with a pair for Jonathan Mulatoe, Malone Howley, Sterling Stokes and Bryce Myers.
One-man demolition machine
What more can be said about it Garret Morris at this time of the year? He was super active again against Harvard, leading the team in total tackles for the third straight game and again in double digits. Morris picked up 11 against the Crimson, one week off a 10 tackle performance after a season-high 15 stops at Brown. Through nine games, he leads the team in total tackles (64) with a team with 34 solo tackles.
Among the best in the nation
Penn has had a great season compared to the rest of FCS Football and is currently holding the fort in several statistical standings, especially on the defensive side. The Quakers rank third in fourth down conversion defenses (.250), third in fewest lost fumbles (1), third in fewest lost turnovers (7), fourth in team sacks (3.44), and fourth in hasty defense (92.8 ypg).
Individual success
Not only has the team proven to be successful on both sides of the ball between the rest of the country, but individual players have played strong football all season. Julian Stokes is eighth in kick returns TDs (1), Jake Heimlicher is ninth in sacks per game (1.3) and 20th in tackles for loss per game (1.3) and QB Aidan Sayin ranks 10th in completions per game (23.89).
Last timeout
Penn took a 7-3 lead with 2:41 left in the first quarter, but Princeton burst for 28 consecutive points in the second quarter en route to a 34-14 win at Franklin Field last season. Sayin completed 19 passes for 255 yards, a touchdown, and two picks, while Isaiah Malcome rushed eight times for 49 yards and Flowers had a TD. Starkey, Jr. totaled four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown while Shane Sweitzer and Ryan Cragun also caught four passes from Sayin. On the defensive end, Prince Emili totaled eight tackles with two TFLs and Heimlicher totaled seven tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and a sack for an eight-yard loss.
If Penn beats Princeton…
And Harvard beats Yale, those four teams will share the Ivy League title four ways for the first time in league history. The Quakers will win their 19th Ivy League title in the program’s history, their first since 2016 and third under head coach Ray Prior.
The Quakers will beat the Tigers for the first time since 2017.
It will be the team’s first win at Princeton in 10 years (2012)
It posts its first eight-win season since 2010, when the Quakers went 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the Ivy game to win the outright title.
#AMAZING
#FightOnPenn
|
