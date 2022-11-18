Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium is under construction

The first phase of construction of the new Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium has been completed.

City leaders and members of Major League Cricket (MLC) on Tuesday commemorated the completion of the field (that square thing in the middle of a cricket field) for the new cricket stadium, which once hosted home games for the Texas AirHogs baseball team.

Grand Prairie Stadium will be the best cricket venue in the United States when completed, says Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. This venue will be a huge asset to the Grand Prairie community as Major League Cricket, international cricket and possibly the 2024 ICC T20 Mens World Cup will be brought to Grand Prairie, allowing fans to experience a world-class sport in action here.

Construction crews will build the cricket stadium with a completion target of May 2023 and plan to hold the first official match on July 15. The inaugural day of play begins with 18 days of 19 matches and ends on July 30 with the inaugural MLC Championship.

“We wanted to get that in so we could start playing in July,” says MLC Tournament Director Justin Geale.

MLC and city officials announced their plans in February to convert the 15-year-old vacant baseball stadium into a professional cricket oval at a cost of $20 million, making it a premier destination for cricket teams across the country and the world.

“We will have a lot of international interest,” says Gelele. “There are a lot of players who are interested in seeing what happens here, so it’s really marketed Grand Prairie.”

The facility will accommodate 7,200 fans, with room for 1,000 premium seats and expansion plans to reach a maximum capacity of 15,000. The stadium hosts regular and pre-season cricket matches by teams from all over the world. The Grand Prairie Stadium will also play host to one of six US-based cricket teams next spring, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Seattle and New York City. Dallas will also host its own cricket team in the MLC. The name and mascot of the team will be announced early next year.

Geale points out that the sport already has millions of fans, many of them in the US, so getting Americans into cricket won’t be as hard as you might think.

Having a professional cricket stadium in our backyard will also attract some famous players, and their fans and friends will surely follow. Tuesday’s event featured appearances from some of MLC’s biggest new players, including British cricketer Liam Plunkett, Indian-American player Chand Unmukt and Pakistani-American player Ali Khan.

“What makes for a successful first season is if we get repeat fans and bring a great product to TV,” says Geale. “One of our unique qualities is that we can attract the best players in the world right now. We can really get 10 or 12 of the top 20 players in the world to play in America.”

click to enlarge Major Cricket League stars (from left) Liam Plunkett, Chand Unmukt and Ali Khan helped break into the pitch at Grand Prairie’s new cricket stadium. Major League Cricket/Tim Heitman

Geale says he’s also confident Texas fans will pick up on cricket once the sport picks up steam in the new Grand Prairie home.

“Another big advantage of this stadium is that the US will host the West Indies Cricket World Cup in 2024,” says Geale. “That wasn’t here because they didn’t know where to play it, so Grand Prairie is going to be the country’s premiere event. That’s going to be another season for the community and in terms of exposure.”

Anurag Jain, one of MLC’s main investors, says he expects Dallas to show up to support his home team once the stadium opens.

The arrival of Major League Crickets in the summer of 2023 will bring professional cricket to the United States for the first time right here in the Dallas area, says Jain. We are proud that Dallas will have its own team for Texas to root for in Major League Cricket, playing in a world-class cricket venue that will also serve the passionate local cricket community.