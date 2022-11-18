SEC football schedule by division scrapped when Texas, Oklahoma join





Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday SEC football plans to eliminate its two-division structure for scheduling once Texas and Oklahoma join the conference on July 1, 2025. The SEC currently consists of two seven-team divisions, East and West. Oklahoma and Texas, which will become two of the westernmost schools in the conference, make continuing that system a challenge for schedules. Sankey said the SEC is waiting on other factors, such as potential College Football Playoff expansion and the Big Ten media agreement, to make final scheduling decisions. The Big Ten has also expanded west, adding current Pac-12 members Southern California and UCLA for 2024. SOUTH CAROLINA BOWL PROJECTIONS:South Carolina football bowl projections: Liberty, Vegas bowls lead after Florida loss SHANE BEAMER:‘Don’t lose sight of what’s real’: Shane Beamer on criticism, progress for South Carolina football Sankey did not comment on whether that also means divisions are no longer used for conference standings. The East and West division champions are currently meeting in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. This year’s matchup is between Georgia and LSU on Saturday, December 4. Sankey said the schedule for 2025 and beyond will likely be conference-wide, allowing for programs that have never met before. He noted that Missouri traveled to Auburn during the 2022 football season for the first time since joining the conference in 2012. We are not thinking about maintaining a two-division format for football scheduling in the SEC at this time, Sankey said. “It would possibly be a single division with the idea that we want our teams to rotate through our campuses more often. We have big brands with great interest and big following… that want to go to places like Fayetteville, Arkansas or have their fans come to Columbia, South Carolina.” Sankey said the move to abolish divisions is encouraged by the conference’s success during the 2020 season, in which SEC teams played all 10 games against conference foes due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each team plays eight conference matchups per season under the current system, but Sankey could increase that to nine after expansion. “During the pandemic, we played 10 conference games and had the highest viewership we had ever experienced on our SEC network,” said Sankey. “We drew people in by playing against each other more often.” Texas and Oklahoma, currently competing in the Big 12, announced in 2021 that they would be leaving to join the SEC. The move won’t happen until 2025, after the deal with the Big 12 for media rights expires.

