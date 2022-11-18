



Why hockey games are played in three periods originally appeared on NBC SportsChicago Hockey is a game full of unique traditions and strange rules. From combat – and the lack of punishment – to the chaotic substitution system, it can be an intimidating game for the novice fan. Take it from someone who’s been there. I attended my first college hockey game, and at the end of the second period, I got up thinking the game was over, only to soon learn that there were 20 minutes left to play. What is the purpose of the third period? And why is hockey alone in its reign? Here’s a look at hockey epochs and the history behind them: How many periods are there in hockey? Unlike most sports that are played in halves and quarters, hockey has chosen to take the road less traveled – three 20-minute periods, each with a 15-minute break for the second and third periods. Why does hockey have three periods? The three-period system actually stems from those 15-minute breaks. Prior to 1910, hockey games were played in two 30-minute halves. However, the constant accumulation of snow and ice – decades before a tinker named Frank Zamboni tried to improve surface quality from the local ice rink — led to rusting and can lead to injuries and delays. Legend has it that Frank and Lester Patrick – hockey legends for their contributions on the ice and in the development of the game – spearheaded the shift to three periods. The brothers apparently believed the change would allow for more frequent cleaning of the rink, while giving players extra rest and encouraging fans to visit concession stands. By the time the NHL rolled out several years later, the three-period structure was well underway and has been a staple for over 100 years. Does women’s hockey also have three periods? Yes. While some sports, such as college basketball, differ in their timing rules depending on gender, hockey keeps it consistent in the men’s and women’s game. ‘ Story continues What are the NHL’s overtime rules? While NHL Overtime Rules vary depending on whether it’s a regular season or a playoff game, one thing the league is staunch about: sudden death. In the regular season, the NHL plays five minutes of three-on-three overtime. If neither team scores in that five-minute period, the game turns into a shootout where each team has three chances to go one-on-one against the goalkeeper. If the score is still unchanged after three rounds of a shootout, the stakes increase as the team that scores the next goal is declared the winner. In the playoffs, teams have 20 minutes of extra time to settle things. They keep playing sudden death overtime until one team finds the back of the next. There is no shootout in the playoffs.

