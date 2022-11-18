David Warner’s ‘ridiculous’ action stuns England

David Warner was on fire in the first ODI against England, with a six in particular that left viewers in awe. Photo: Fox Sports/AAP

David Warner has left the cricketing world in awe after a magical moment in Australia’s stunning victory against England in the first of their three match ODI series.

Warner (86 runs), his new opening partner Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80 not out) all played comfortably as the Aussies chased England’s goal of 288 points, in an impressive six-wicket win at Adelaide.

‘RESPECTIVE’: Ugly new twist in Doctor Shane Warne’s furore

ENORMOUS: Pat Cummins in a dizzying million dollar call for the future of cricket

CURIOUS: David Warner stops telling the reveal after the World Cup

Head delivered a perfect first audition to become Warner’s regular partner at the top of the Aussie order ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup.

The Test No. 5 was given a chance at the top of the league following the retirement of former skipper Aaron Finch from the ODI side, and Head made the most of it by combining with Warner for a blistering 147-run opening stand that saw Australia to win.

Sometimes Head – like many other observers – just had to sit back and admire the brilliance of his batting partner Warner, who looked back at his best with a blistering thump.

It was an excellent innings from Warner, even if the 35-year-old failed to score his first international century since January 2020.

One shot in particular left cricket fans and commentators stunned as Warner casually hit a delivery from England speedy David Willey for six, scooping the ball over the leg-side boundary with astonishing ease.

“Oh that’s so clever, so creative of Warner, totally! That’s a ridiculous shot,” said Aussie Test great Adam Gilchrist on Fox Cricket commentary.

The partnership between Warner and Head had a familiar feel to it after the pair merged five years ago when Finch was out of the team.

On 26 January 2017, Head and Warner scorched Pakistan’s bowlers at the Adelaide Oval to set up a stand of 284 runs – the highest partnership in Australia’s ODI history.

Story continues

Head was dropped from the Australian ODI squad in 2018 after waiting almost four years for another chance when he was recalled to play in the mid-tier against Pakistan in March.

Warner is hopeful Head can cement his spot ahead of the World Cup in India in October.

“I think we both play pretty similar, we get into the game. We like to get airborne, that’s the way we play,” Warner told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s coming out right now, which is great and hopefully we can continue that success.”

Steve Smith roars back into form for Australia

After winning the toss and choosing to field first, Australia held England to 9-287 despite a majestic century from Dawid Malan.

The opener responded to the disappointment of missing out on England’s T20 World Cup triumph by beating a career-best 134 to give England a respectable aggregate after the visitors ran into trouble early on at 4–66.

England’s total looked consistently under-par as Warner and Head went about their business, before Smith led the Aussies home with an ominous knock that suggested the former captain was back in shape.

Steve Smith sent Australia home with an unbeaten 80 against England in Adelaide. Photo: Getty

Having been out all but one game of the recent Twenty20 World Cup campaign, Smith had a point to prove and his innings were better than a run-a-ball as the star batsman built on the solid foundations of Warner and Head. .

Warner looked set to score his first international century since January 2020, but was in the deep end for 86.

“We came in here very fresh after a week (after the exit at the T20 World Cup) and were eager to come back, and it showed,” said Australian captain Pat Cummins.

“Classic Smithy has been netting all over the house so to be fluid from ball one was great, we know his class.”

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.