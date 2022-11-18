Sports
Who’s Playing ‘Thursday Night Football’ Tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL week 11
Week 11’s “Thursday Night Football” game will feature a battle between the teams that won the 2021 AFC and NFC regular titles.
Live updates, highlights from the Titans-Packers ‘TNF’ game
While neither the Titans nor the Packers look as good as they did last year, this game was set up to be one of the big Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way these two teams compete against each other.
Both the Titans and Packers rely on their running backs to carry their offenses. The Packers have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback while Ryan Tannehill is Tennessee’s top passer, so that’s an advantage for Green Bay.
However, the Titans may have the coaching advantage as Matt LaFleur is going through the first slump of his career. Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel continues to perform well as Tennessee’s leader despite having a weaker roster on paper.
This game will mean a lot to both teams. The Titans can extend their lead in the AFC South with a win; the Packers go to 5-6 and get right back into the playoff race if they can win. And in reality, this match should be a toss-up.
MORE: NFL Power Ranking | Week 11 choices
Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers vs. Titans matchup ahead of Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcast.
Who’s playing Thursday Night Football tonight?
- matchup: Titans at Packers
- Place: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Titans (6-3) travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers (4-6). The two teams have gone in opposite directions this season, but the Packers finally snapped a five-game losing streak against the Cowboys last week and will look to keep their playoff chances alive in this one.
Green Bay has had a rocky season so far as the offense sputtered at times. The Packers average eighth points per game (18.4) and have largely struggled to get their receiving corps going without Davante Adams.
MORE: Packers rookie WR Christian Watson joins Randy Moss in NFL record books
It also didn’t help that Aaron Rodgers suffered a thumb injury, while many of the team’s key defenders, including Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes and De’Vondre Campbell, have missed time. That said, the team has talent when healthy, so if it can fix its offensive issues, Green Bay could be a sneaky playoff threat.
Meanwhile, it’s all but confirmed that the Titans are a sneaky playoff threat. They were number 1 in the AFC South last year and are on track to do so again. Nothing about their grind-it-out style is pretty, especially their receiving corps, but Mike Vrabel consistently gets the most out of his players despite a depleted roster.
Oh yeah, it also helps that Tennessee has Derrick Henry, arguably the best running back in the NFL. He will test a Packers defense that has been porous against the run (140.6 yards per game) and could be a monster even in a short week.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Thursday, November 17
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
The Packers vs. Titans begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. That’s the same time that all of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” games will begin in 2022.
Both Nashville and Green Bay are in the Central Time Zone. As such, viewers in those areas will be able to watch the game at 7:15 p.m. local time.
MORE:Why is ‘Thursday Night Football’ only on Amazon in 2022?
What channel is Thursday Night Football on tonight?
- TV channel (Nashville): WTVF (Channel 5)
- TV channel (Green Bay):WITI (Channel 6) or WGBA (Channel 26)
- Live stream: Amazon Prime Video |DAZN(in Canada)
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast “Thursday Night Football” during the 2022 NFL season and beyond. Amazon signed an 11-year deal with the NFL making them the exclusive broadcast partner for the program, so fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch almost every Thursday game for the next decade.
That said, the NFL will still broadcast the games on regional television in the markets of each team playing the Thursday night game. As such, fans in Tennessee and Green Bay will be able to watch the week 11 game on cable television. Nashville area fans can do so on CBS affiliate WTVF 5, while Green Bay area fans can watch on both Fox affiliate WITI 6 and NBC affiliate WGBA 26.
Amazon has poured a lot of resources into its weekly broadcast, as legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels will join the call for the game along with Kirk Herbstreit, who is in his first season as an NFL color commentator. Kaylee Hartung serves as the sideline reporter, while a studio crew consisting of veteran broadcaster Charissa Thompson and former players such as Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick provide pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage of the event.
Viewers in Canada will be able towatch the match on DAZN.
NFL live stream for Thursday night game
- Live stream: Amazon Prime
To watch “Thursday Night Football” in 2022, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. It will be the exclusive streaming home of “TNF” for the next 11 years, and the games will only be broadcast on over-the-air TV in the participating teams’ local markets.
NFL Schedule Week 11
The Packers vs. Titans will be an interesting start to Week 11 as Tennessee looks to extend its AFC South lead, while Green Bay looks to make its way back into the postseason race. Both teams have stop-and-go offenses, so this could be a grind-it-out type game.
The ‘Sunday Night Football’ game will probably be the complete opposite. The Chargers host the Chiefs in a game that could go a long way in determining the winner of the AFC West. As it stands, Kansas City has a two game lead over Los Angeles in that division and has beaten them one by one. Another win would effectively give the Chiefs a three and a half game lead over the Chargers as they would own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the playoff race.
Finally, “Monday Night Football” will be another division game, this one between the 49ers and the Cardinals. The 49ers will try to tie the Seahawks (bye) for the NFC West lead, while the Cardinals aim to stay alive in the playoff race and improve to 5-6.
Below is the full schedule for week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
Week 11
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Titans vs Packers
|8:15 p.m. ET
|Amazon
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|Bears vs falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Panthers vs Ravens
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Browns vs Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Commanders vs. Texans
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Eagles vs. Colts
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Jets vs Patriots
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Rams vs. Saints
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Lions vs Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|4:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Bengals vs Steelers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Cowboys vs Vikings
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Chiefs vs Chargers
|8:20 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Game
|Kick-off time
|TV channel
|49ers vs. Cardinals (Mexico City)
|8:15 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|
