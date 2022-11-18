Wilson SHIFT tennis racket first look: We’ve got our hands on the striking new model





l It’s always exciting when you get your hands on a new tennis racket, whether it’s a brand spanking new frame from your local independent sporting goods store, a well-researched purchase off the internet, or perhaps a quick flip with your friend’s favorite design. Now let’s take it up a level, and then some. How would you feel if you received a concept tennis racket straight from the lab of a major tennis specialist? Well, Wilson’s team did just that and gave me an exclusive first look at their new offering called SHIFT. So sit back and let this little gem come into play. READ MORE Out of the box, the cosmetics on this prototype version have a striking yet minimalistic intergalactic silver vibe that is different from the groovy metallic colors of the Ultra, To collide and Sheet, but there is always a chance that this will change with the final release. We’d love to see new colors but wouldn’t be disappointed if it stayed as it is. So where is the SHIFT in the brand’s product line? Amazingly, it’s located right in the central sweet spot area between the To collide and Sheetundoubtedly appealing to a wide audience of players – most of whom will be of intermediate to advanced level. Evening Standard Time to list a few specs. The frame bar measures about 23mm and is designed to feel a bit nimble through the air. In terms of weight, there are two options at your disposal, 300g and 315g, the latter being aimed at experienced players, while the head size is a unique 99sq inches which is sure to strike a nice balance between power and control. The string bed is not the popular 16×19 or 18×19 setup you might see. Instead, the lab landed on a more unusual 16×20 pattern that shakes things up a bit. It’ll be interesting to see how it performs, so be sure to check out our playtest and review which will follow. Evening Standard Judging by the huge success of the Clash and Blade, Wilson can play game, set and match with another crowd-pleasing winner. The Wilson SHIFT will be released in 2023. READ MORE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/shopping/esbest/health-fitness/wilson-shift-tennis-racket-first-look-b1039747.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos