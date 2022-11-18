Michigan hockey is missing several players vs. No. 2 Minnesota due to illness





The Michigan hockey team will face No. 2 Minnesota on Thursday night at Yost Ice Arena without a handful of key players. According to a team spokesman, the third-placed Wolverines (9-3, 2-2) will not be able to dress a full lineup due to a virus affecting several players on the team. Players eliminated include the nation’s leading scorer Adam Fantilli, freshman forward TJ Hughes, senior forward Nolan Moyle, junior defenseman Jacob Truscott and senior defenseman Steven Holtz. Freshman defenseman Brendan Miles, who has yet to appear in a game this season, is also out. The group has achieved a combined 51 points this season. According to an Thursday Facebook post from Holtz’s motherSylvia Jacobs-Holtz, Steven is in the ICU at the University of Michigan Hospital on a ventilator. He was admitted last night with a virus and complications, she wrote. Please keep him in your prayers. The Wolverines will only dress 18 skaters on Thursday, including goaltender Tyler Shea, who is listed as a forward. Due to illness, Michigan canceled training and media availability on Tuesday. During the team’s Big Ten opening series at Penn State from November 4–5, starting goaltender Erik Portillo did not play due to illness. The team’s illness has not been specified, but on Wednesday UM sent a message about an increase in adenovirus on campus. This report of a perceived increase in adenovirus activity follows reports last week of community transmission of all types of respiratory diseases, and includes reminders on how to stay vigilant and protect yourself, your friends and your family ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. pause, the release stated. Severe illness with adenovirus infection is uncommon and occurs mainly in very young or immunocompromised individuals, but it has recently been reported in our community in several otherwise healthy individuals. Campus surveillance systems also suggest a high transmission of mild cases of adenovirus, a common cause of seasonal colds this time of year. Adenovirus is one of several respiratory illnesses that the UM Public Health Response team has been watching closely throughout the fall. The Wolverines face a tough challenge Thursday and Friday, facing a Golden Gophers team predicted to win the Big Ten and with more than a dozen NHL drafts on their roster. Michigan leads the nation in scoring, averaging 4.42 goals per game, while Minnesota is No. 9 (3.58 goals per game).

