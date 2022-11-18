youth.gov.hk





[Now Recruiting] What you need to know when applying for Lifeguard or LCSD The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) recruits lifeguards on both civil and non-civil contract terms according to seasonal and operational needs to provide lifesaving services at public swimming pools, official beaches and aquatics centers. Recruitment Schedule The Seasonal Lifeguard recruitment exercise takes place from approximately December to August each year. Applicants can also submit their applications before the recruitment advertisement for the next swimming season. Such applications will be processed when the recruitment exercise for that swimming season begins. For more information, please visit the “Jobs Available” column on the LCSD website. *** [Now Recruiting]Combined Seasonal Lifeguard Training Program (2023 Swim Season)Combined Seasonal Lifeguard Training Programs for Post 1 (Pool Lifeguard Award) (Closing Date: 6 Dec) >>> Click here for detailsCombined Seasonal Lifeguard Training Program (2023 Swim Season)Combined Seasonal Lifeguard Training Program for Post 2 (2023 Swim Season) (Beach Lifeguard Award)( Closing date: Dec 9) >>> Click here for details Combined Seasonal Rescue Training Program (2023 Swim Season) Post 3 Combined Seasonal Lifeguard Trainees (Pool Lifeguard Award and Beach Lifeguard Award) (Closing date: Dec 7) >>> Click here for more information. Reward. Seasonal lifeguard is awarded over $20,000 per month depending on job locations. Upon satisfactory completion of the contract and subject to satisfactory performance and conduct during the contract period, the incumbent is entitled to an end of contract gratuity. Entry Requirements(1) a valid Beach Lifeguard Award or Pool Lifeguard Award or higher issued by The Hong Kong Life Saving Society; (2) preferably hold a valid first aid certificate issued by the St. John Ambulance Association, the Hong Kong Red Cross or the Auxiliary Medical Service; (3) achieve a level of proficiency in Chinese and English language equivalent to the Primary 6 standard; (4) pass the swim and trade tests; and (5) pass a face test and the Ishihara test. >>>For more information on the Beach Lifeguard Award and the Pool Lifeguard Award presented by The Hong Kong Life Saving Society, visit The Hong Kong Life Saving Society’s website. >>>For more information on First Aid Certificate from St John Ambulance Association, Hong Kong Red Cross of Auxiliary Medical Service, please visit the story “First Aid Certificate Courses Recognized by Government”. How to Apply(1) The completed application form, along with photocopies of relevant lifesaving awards (Pool Lifeguard Award or Beach Lifeguard Award or above) and first aid certificate must reach the application address for applications. Please indicate “Application for Seasonal Lifeguard (Swimming Pool)” or “Application for Seasonal Lifeguard (Beach/Water Sports Center)” on the envelope.(2) Application Forms [G.F. 340(Rev.3/2013)] are available from all home affairs examination centers of the district offices, the Department of the Interior or all employment offices of the Department of Employment, the Department of Labor. This form can also be downloaded from the Rijksbureau website. Watch the video to learn more about lifeguard duties. Inquiry Address: Appointments and Establishment Unit, Support Section, Leisure Services Branch, 7/F., Leisure and Cultural Services Headquarters, 1 Pai Tau Street, Sha Tin, NT, Hong Kong. Survey Phone: 2601 8050 or 2601 8040

