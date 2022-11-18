Pack9 Announces 2023 Baseball Program





RALEIGH NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent announced the program’s 2023 game schedule Wednesday afternoon. The 55-game list includes 35 games at Doak Field in Dail Park, including 11 of the Pack’s first 12 home games to open the season. The Wolfpack opens its season with a home game against Wagner (February 17-19) before traveling to Coastal Carolina for its first midweek road game on February 22. The Pack will then play the next eight games at home, hosting Belmont (February 24-26), Longwood (February 28), Radford (March 1) and NJIT (March 3-5) at The Doak. NC State will then play its first full week of road games, starting the week at UNCG (March 7) before opening ACC play in Miami on March 10-12. The Wolfpack will return to The Doak on March 14 for a midweek match against Elon. The Wolfpack opens its ACC home game against Virginia on March 16-18. The Pack will also host Louisville (March 31-April 2), Florida State (April 14-16), Clemson (April 21-23), and Pittsburgh (May 18-20) in conference play this season. In addition to the ACC series in Miami, the Pack will travel to Boston College (March 24-26), Wake Forest (April 7-9), Notre Dame (May 5-7), and North Carolina (May 11-13) for its ACC -lay away. NC State will also travel to UNCW (March 21), ECU (April 4) and Davidson (April 18) during midweek non-conference promotions. NC State will also host UNCG (March 28), UNCW (April 11), ECU (April 25), NC A&T (May 2), and Richmond (May 9) during the midweek non-conference games. The Pack will also welcome The Citadel to Doak Field in Dail Park for a weekend series on April 28-30. This season’s ACC Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Wolfpack advanced to the ACC Tournament title game in Charlotte at Truist Field last season. Game times are listed on the schedule, linked here and above. NC State’s first three home nonconference series are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. All Friday-Sunday conferences at the Pack’s home are scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, 4:00 PM on Saturday, and 1:00 PM on Sunday. If you had season tickets for the 2022 season, you can renew your seat locations before the December 12 renewal deadline.

